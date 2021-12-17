Industrial Supply Company Donates $22K to Utah Food Bank

Since the 1990s, the company's charity golf tournament has enabled its staff and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.

Dec 17th, 2021
Industrial Supply Company
SALK LAKE CITY, UT — Industrial Supply Company announced Dec. 16 that its charity golf tournament raised $22,000 for the Utah Food Bank. Since the 1990s, this annual event has been a chance for Industrial Supply leadership, staff, and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.

Jessica Yurgaitis, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, noted that now is a particularly important time for Industrial Supply to support the Utah Food Bank. 

“The pandemic significantly increased food insecurity in Utah, and sadly, the Utah Food Bank continues to see an increase in the need for its services, as more and more Utahns struggle to feed their families,” said Yurgaitis. 

Industrial Supply has been an active supporter of the Utah Food Bank since 2007. In addition to holding food drives and volunteering employee time, the company has raised almost $207,000 for the nonprofit.

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.

