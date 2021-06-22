Industrial Supply Company Moving Utah Branch

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Industrial Supply Company has announced that at the end of June, it is moving its Utah County branch location from Orem to Spanish Fork, Utah. The new facility will provide much needed warehouse space and a more strategic location, both of which will better serve current and future customers in Central and Southern Utah.

Ruben Mendez, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Experience, said the move is critical to increasing Industrial Supply’s customer support and service levels in the area, and will improve supply chain efficiencies.

“There are so many great customers who will be served by this new branch, and we are excited to better support their business goals and operations,” said Mendez, noting the growth of industries in places including and beyond Utah County. “The Spanish Fork location is a perfect place to support and expand our customized inventory solutions for our customers, like vendor managed inventory systems and vending technologies.”





Important features of the new industrial space include:

Increased warehouse capacity, with room for bulk and overflow items, making it possible to house inventory nearer to where it’s needed

A more centralized location, reducing transportation time to the increasing number of clients and industries in locations surrounding and including Utah County

A loading dock to receive truckload shipments and to ship bulk and other items

More parking

Larger offices with space for workplace safety and other trainings

Industrial Supply thanks the City of Orem for being a home to the company’s Utah County branch since it first opened in 1980. Randy Evans, now the company’s Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of Construction, Mining and Safety, was in charge of opening that location. Now more than 40 years later, he is leading the move to Spanish Fork.

“We have loved being in Orem, but we have simply outgrown this location,” said Evans. “The Spanish Fork facility will enable us to fulfill our number one commitment, which is to provide superior customer service.”

The new branch office is located at 937 East 1950 North in Spanish Fork, Utah. Opening day was June 21.

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational, and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.