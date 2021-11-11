Industrial Supply Company Beginning Construction on New Nevada Branch

The 12,000-square-foot facility will replace the company's current Elko, NV branch.

Nov 11th, 2021
Industrial Supply Company
Industrial Supply Company

ELKO, NV — On Monday, Industrial Supply Company will begin construction on a 12,000-square-foot permanent home for its branch location in Elko, NV. Founded in 1916 in Salt Lake City, Industrial Supply has been serving the mining, construction, and other industries in northern Nevada since 2012, when it first began leasing its current space on Industrial Way in Elko.

Randy Evans, Industrial Supply Company’s Co-Chair and President of Construction, Mining, and Safety, said that the new facility is an important step in the company’s nine-year history with the community.

“Our goal has always been to be a true local provider to the industries in and around Elko, and as our customer base has grown, so too has our commitment to the city,” said Evans. “Our new building is an investment in this community, and an indication that we will be here for a long time.”

Since it first opened its Elko location, the branch office has grown to include 12 full-time employees who serve about 200 customers. Providing more than double the amount of square footage the company now has, the new building will be better able to meet the needs of the company’s existing customers, and to serve more businesses in the future.

Industrial Supply’s Regional Sales Manager, Tyler Whipple, noted that the larger building will allow the company to increase the amount of inventory it has on hand, such as hard-to-find items, personal protective equipment, and key products that support critical mining and maintenance operations.

“This past year has taught us the value of having supplies near where they are used, and this new facility means that our customers know they can get what they need when they need it,” said Whipple.

In addition to increased warehouse space, the new building will include a dedicated room in which industry specific safety and other trainings can occur. A large front counter area will provide space for resources and customer support.

“This new building will put Industrial Supply in the best possible position to support our customers in northern Nevada, invest in the community here, and meet our pledge of superior customer service,” said Mr. Evans.

Press and members of the community are invited to attend the groundbreaking, which will take place at 7:30AM PST, on Monday, November 15th at 4685 Manzanita Lane, Elko, NV 89801

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah-based MROP distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.    

