Summit Electric Adds Service Center in Arizona

The 7,700-square-foot facility features a full counter, refreshment area and a will-call desk for phone and online orders.

Nov 8th, 2021
Summit Electric Supply
Glendale Outside (1)

GLENDALE, AZ — On Nov. 8, Summit Electric Supply announced its latest service center opening in Glendale, AZ. Summit is an innovative electrical distributor with over 30 years’ experience serving the Valley. 

“The Phoenix market is experiencing high growth, and we are happy to be located right in the heart of it,” said  Service Center Manager Jesse Forman. “And having proximity to our Phoenix Distribution Center means we can  quickly get the products our customers need, when and where they need them.”

The new Service Center opened Nov. 8 and is just off US-101, less than one mile from State Farm Stadium. The 7,700-square-foot facility features a full counter, refreshment area, and a will-call desk for phone and online orders.

Glendale Inside (1)

“Expanding within the market allows more electricians across Phoenix to experience the Summit Advantage,” stated Operations Manager Mitch Edmonson.  

For each of the first 10 weeks after opening, Summit will feature one of its key manufacturers along with drawings, giveaways, and special offers.

“Our customers have another ten great reasons to visit our new location,” remarked Forman. “As a member of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce, we look forward to being a part of the local community.”  

Find the new Glendale, AZ Summit Electric Supply Service Center at 10100 West Montebello Avenue, Suite 160 off US 101. It is located behind Top Golf and American Furniture Warehouse on the west side of the 101.  

Summit Electric Supply is a privately held, independent electrical distributor headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.  Founded in 1977, the company operates service centers in 24 U.S. markets and Dubai, UAE. Summit also has an international sales division, an EP&C division located in Houston and an industrial marine division in New Orleans.

