Summit Electric Appoints Gerber As President & CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Summit Electric Supply’s Board of Directors announced Oct. 19 that Ed Gerber has been appointed as its new President and CEO.

“Ed has served on our Board of Directors for the last three years, leading the committee responsible for associate development and compensation, and has an intimate knowledge of the company through his Board role,” said Vic Jury, Jr, Chairman. “Ed has impressed all of us on the Board with his distribution expertise, proven leadership skills, infectious enthusiasm, brilliant mind, and clear, direct communication style.”

Gerber developed his deep expertise in distribution over many years. Starting as a sales rep for a distributor right out of college, he was named “Salesperson of the Year” just two years later. At the end of his first decade in distribution, he was named President of his company.

For nine years, Gerber served as Executive Vice President – Sales & Marketing at IDG/Vallen and was part of the leadership team that sold the company to Sonepar in 2016. He was then recruited to become the leader of the Industrial Supply Association (ISA), where he quickly energized the entire channel, from manufacturers to rep firms to distributors.

Maria Ford, the President of North American Industrial/Commercial Sales and Marketing for Stanley Black & Decker and the Chair of the ISA Board of Directors said the association “is extremely proud of Ed and the work he and his team has accomplished. We sincerely thank Ed and wish him continued success in the future. Ed leaves us in extremely capable hands.”

Joe Chesky, a long-time Summit veteran and Board Member said, “Ed is the perfect choice to run Summit. I can’t imagine a better leader for the company. He’s going to make Summit an exciting place to work and a relentless competitor in the marketplace. I can’t wait to hear what our associates say when they meet him. It’s going to be fun seeing his excitement, energy, and competitive drive develop a winning culture.”

Long-time distribution veteran Ian Heller, who also serves on Summit’s Board of Directors, added, “Ed is one of the best leaders I’ve ever met. It’s been an honor to work with him for the last three years, and I’m thrilled that he has accepted the position as our CEO. I can’t wait to see how his excitement, team-building skills, and will-to-win drive success at Summit.”

Summit Electric Supply is a privately held, independent electrical distributor headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. Founded in 1977, the company operates service centers in 24 U.S. markets and Dubai, UAE. Summit also has an international sales division, an EP&C division located in Houston, TX, and an industrial marine division in New Orleans, LA.