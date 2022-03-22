Summit Electric Appoints New Marketing Leader

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Ed Gerber, President and CEO of Summit Electric Supply, announced March 22 that industry veteran Sheila Hernandez has been named to lead the company’s marketing efforts, which have been expanded to include Category Management, Supplier Relations, Digital Presence and Customer Lifecycle.

“Sheila’s industry experience is second to none,” said Gerber. “Coupled with her 25+ years of supplier collaboration, broad range of business experience, and deep company/industry knowledge, there’s no question that Sheila will be successful in building marketing into a growth engine for both Summit and our supplier partners.”

Hernandez joined Summit in 1987 as a part-time student intern while working on her undergraduate degree at the University of New Mexico. After completing her MBA, Hernandez proceeded to take on increasing levels of responsibility, covering a wide range of roles within the company. She joined the senior leadership team in 2005 and her areas of responsibility have included Marketing, eCommerce, Master Data Management, Information Technology (IT), and most recently Customer Experience, which also encompassed Learning & Development and Quality.

“Our relationship with suppliers is critical,” said Gerber. “Our entire leadership team is committed to strategic partnering, strong collaboration, and mutual growth. That’s why repositioning and expanding our marketing and supplier relations program is so foundational to our shared success.”

Active in the industry, Hernandez spent nine years on the Marketing Committee and was member of the Futures Group Task Force for IMARK Group. She was elected to the Board of Directors for IMARK Electrical in 2018, making her the second female board member in IMARK’s history. She is currently serving her second three-year term. Hernandez was one of 14 Inaugural Mentors in the Empowering Women Mentorship Program. She has served on numerous committees and task forces for the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) and has been a panelist for Modern Distribution Management, NAED, IDEA and IMARK Group. Hernandez is a Gold Level graduate of NAED’s Electrical Products Education Course (EPEC) and Dare to Lead™ trained.

As Vice President, Marketing & Supplier Relations, Sheila will continue to be based in the company’s Albuquerque headquarters and report to Ed Gerber. Team leads will include David Chapman, Director, Marketing and Dusty Mathis, Product Category Manager. “I’m very excited to have David and Dusty on our team and am confident that together, we will deliver significant value to our suppliers and to Summit,” said Hernandez.