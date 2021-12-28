ID's Top Articles of 2021

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.
Here's a look back at the most-read articles published by Industrial Distribution during 2021, and they're all worth giving another read, or a first if you haven't yet. And while we at ID are always happy to receive contributed articles, I'm proud to say that seven of these top 12 items were staff-written. Why 12, you ask? Why not?
- Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List (published Oct. 4)
Technically, our 2020 and 2019 Big 50 Lists were the two most-viewed articles during 2021. This is actually the norm, as the previous years' lists tend to get a ton of traffic throughout the current year, especially around the time the new list debuts, as readers compare between them. It just goes to show how much staying power each year's Big 50 List is, even several years after it was published.
- Big 50 Distributors Forecast 2022 Issues & Trends (published Nov. 22)
Another late-year Big 50-oriented article that shared commentary from our Big 50 survey about what companies on the list were expecting for business conditions as the year closed and heading into 2022.
- Industrial Distribution's 2021 Watch List (published Feb. 8, 2021)
Stay tuned for our 2022 Watch List early next year...
- The State of Women in Industrial Distribution (published March 21)
- ID In-Depth: Berkshire eSupply's Powerful BESN Network is Ready to Rock (published Oct. 6)
- Web or Bust: Why E-Commerce is More Important than Ever for Distributors (published April 25)
- What the New OSHA-Mandated Vaccine Requirements Really Mean for Large Employers (published Nov. 11)
- ID In-Depth: Mallory Safety & Supply Thrives During a Pandemic (published Nov. 24)
- ID In-Depth: How Endries International Took the Pandemic In Stride (published May 27)
- How to Write & Present an Industry Analysis (published July 6)
- Top 5 Most Lucrative Distribution Business Ideas To Start In 2021 (published June 9)
- The Future of Wholesale Distribution: B2B Marketplaces (published Feb. 16)
Additionally, here's a few articles from 2020 that were still among the most-read pieces in 2021:
- Assessing the Pandemic Impact on Wholesale Distribution's 4 Major Segments (published Aug. 13, 2020)
- Here's How Zoro.com is Built-to-Scale (published July 16, 2020)
- Power Tool Suppliers Feeling the Economic Pressure Amid Pandemic (published May 28, 2020)
- How to Build a Vending Relationship with Customers That Works (published Dec. 28)