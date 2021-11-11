What the New OSHA-Mandated Vaccine Requirements Really Mean for Large Employers

Fred Mendelsohn explains the details of the mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees and what must be done to ensure compliance.

Nov 11th, 2021
Fred Mendelsohn
I Stock 1290578631
iStock

Time’s up for employees at large companies who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That is because the Biden Administration's long-awaited rules regarding its COVID-19 vaccination (and testing) mandate for employers have arrived.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its new emergency temporary standard (ETS) addressing employee vaccination and testing requirements on Nov. 4. The ETS mandates that covered employers, in OSHA's words, "develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work."

Employers Covered By OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination Standard

The ETS covers "all employers with a total of 100 or more employees at any time" the ETS is in effect. When calculating whether they are above that 100-employee threshold, companies must include part-time employees, remote workers, and seasonal and temporary workers. Even though such employees are included when determining the size of a company’s workforce for purposes of the ETS, the standard’s vaccination and testing requirements do not apply to employees of covered employers who:

  • Do not report to a workplace where other individuals such as coworkers or customers are present;
  • Work from home; or
  • Work exclusively outdoors

What Employers Must Do and By When 

Affecting approximately 84 million American workers, the ETS requires covered employers to comply with all of its requirements other than testing by December 6, 2021. This includes:

  • Establishing a company-wide vaccination policy;
  • Determining and documenting employees’ vaccination status;
  • Providing paid time off to workers to get vaccinated;
  • Allowing for paid leave to recover from any side effects; and
  • Ensuring that unvaccinated employees wear masks in the workplace

Beginning on January 4, 2022, any unvaccinated employees must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, though any employee who has received all vaccine doses by that date need not be tested. 

If your company employs 100 or more workers, firm or company-wide, here is what you need to do to ensure compliance with the new ETS:

  • Determine the vaccination status of every employee, obtain acceptable proof of vaccination from vaccinated employees, and maintain records of each employee's vaccination status.
  • Require that employees provide prompt notice if they test positive for COVID-19 or receive a COVID-19 diagnosis. Employers must then remove any such employees from the workplace, regardless of vaccination status, and keep them from returning to work until they meet the required criteria.
  • Ensure that all unvaccinated workers are tested for COVID-19 at least weekly (if the worker is in the workplace at least once a week) or within seven days before returning to work (if the worker is away from the workplace for a week or longer).
  • Ensure that, in most circumstances, each employee not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wears a face covering when indoors or in a vehicle with another person for work purposes.

The ETS does not change the requirements for reasonable accommodation under the Americans With Disabilities Act for employees who can't get the vaccine for medical reasons or under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for workers who can demonstrate a "sincerely held religious belief" as the basis for objecting to vaccination. 

Additional Compliance Resources and Pending Court Challenges

Recognizing the challenges and questions faced by employers charged with implementing vaccination and testing plans under the ETS, OSHA has released a host of detailed materials to help companies understand and comply with their obligations, including a webinar, frequently asked questions, and other compliance materials.

Fred Mendelsohn 60b918efc78c6 61522287a7fb0As anticipated, litigation challenging the legality of the administration's vaccine mandate and the ETS has already been filed – and resulted in a temporary stay ordered by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. But the administration has indicated that it will vigorously defend the mandates. Despite the challenge in the 5th Circuit, employers should act as if the ETS will survive these legal challenges, as many experts believe that the requirements in the ETS are well within the authority of the executive branch. 


For distributors or manufacturers who have questions or concerns about OSHA’s ETS or your company’s COVID-19 vaccination obligations, or to discuss other aspects of employment law, please contact me at 312-840-7004 or fmendelsohn@burkelaw.com.  

More in Operations
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
Sponsored
The Top 15 Export Markets for U.S. Businesses
In 2020, U.S. businesses exported $1.431 trillion in goods and services to countries around the world. Nearly 75% of these sales went to just 15 countries. This new infographic shows you the top 15 export markets for U.S. businesses. Download Now
Oct 28th, 2021
Gates Sized
Gates Hydraulic Hose Solution – MegaSys MXG 5K
MXG 5K offers wire spiral performance in a flexible, lightweight, innovative, high-pressure hydraulic hose using Gates patented Xpiral woven spiral technology.
Oct 14th, 2021
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
Boeing Tells Workers They Must Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees.
Oct 13th, 2021
I Stock 1268445718
Is Wage Inflation Coming to the Sales Force? (Yes)
The Alexander Group analyzes the results of its new survey of sales departments, covering their practices, wage inflation, COVID implications and much more.
Oct 13th, 2021
Tired Worker, Headache Hot Weather Over Heat Unhealthy Engineer Working In Heavy Industry Factory 1210292522 1258x838
Summer is Gone - Keeping Workers Safe from Heat is Not
Just because summer is over doesn’t mean heat is no longer a concern.
Oct 11th, 2021
I Stock 936291798
Changes Ahead for Non-Compete Agreements
Be prepared for some important changes-if not an outright federal ban- on non-compete agreements.
Oct 11th, 2021
I Stock 465644931
Will Price Increases Sink Your Business?
Or will your business sink without them?
Oct 7th, 2021
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 326,000
It is the first drop in four weeks.
Oct 7th, 2021
Berkshire eSupply finished moving into its new Novi, MI headquarters facilities in April 2021.
Network Power
After years of preparation, Berkshire eSupply rolls out robust BESN Network.
Oct 6th, 2021
Big 50 2
Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2021 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 4th, 2021
01 Ind Cover Septasdf Oct 2021
ID's September/October Digital Edition
ID's September/October digital edition features the 2021 ID Big 50 List — our biggest annual feature. Also featured is an ID-Depth piece on Berkshire eSupply's new BESN Network rollout and a handful of guest columns.
Oct 1st, 2021
This May 22, 2019 file photo, Emily Cunningham, left, speaks as Kathryn Dellinger, right, looks on during a news conference following Amazon's annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. Amazon is settling with the two former tech workers who accused the company of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Cunningham and Costa, publicly criticized the Seattle-based company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19.
Amazon Settles with Fired Workers Who Criticized the Company
In settling, Amazon also avoids a potentially lengthy hearing before the National Labor Relations Board.
Sep 30th, 2021