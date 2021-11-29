Sexual Harassment Training: Many States Mandate It, But Your Business Should Consider it Regardless

The enduring problem of workplace sexual harassment is a testament to how difficult lasting and systemic change can be.

Nov 29th, 2021
Fred Mendelsohn
Legal Watch I Stock 853927468
iStock

Sexual harassment in the workplace is wrong, it’s against the law, and the potential negative press and financial costs of such conduct can be astronomical. But the same could be said of drunk driving, yet thousands of people still die in drunk driving accidents every year, and tens of thousands more are arrested for DUI.

That is because legal sanctions and social pressure, while powerful motivators and deterrents, are often not enough to alter a deeply embedded, though destructive, cultural legacy. The enduring problem of workplace sexual harassment is a testament to how difficult lasting and systemic change can be. Despite the #MeToo movement and despite the increased recognition by business leaders, the press, legislators, and the judiciary of the legal, reputational, and economic costs associated with turning a blind eye to harassment, such conduct persists. That is why more companies – and more states – are making regular sexual harassment training mandatory for management and employees.

The Scope Of the Problem

Pew Research Center conducted a survey on workplace sexual harassment and assault in 2018 following the rise of the #MeToo movement. The survey found that 69 percent of women who reported experiencing sexual harassment said it had happened in a professional or work setting. The survey also reported that about half of American adults said that men getting away with sexual harassment and assault at work was a significant problem.

And sexual harassment in the workplace isn’t just a traumatic and humiliating experience for victims. American businesses incur hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses investigating and responding to allegations of harassment each year and pay millions more in fines and settlements, not to mention reputational damage that comes from multiple sources. Additionally, companies perceived as taking a cavalier attitude to such misconduct experience more turnover and have a harder time attracting and retaining top talent.

What Is Workplace Sexual Harassment?

There are two broad categories of workplace sexual harassment: quid pro quo and hostile work environment.

Quid pro quo sexual harassment involves exchanging sexual activities for a favor or benefit or preventing a threat. Quid pro quo harassment often occurs between someone with power or authority, such as a supervisor or an interviewer, and a subordinate or job candidate.

Quid pro quo sexual harassment includes asking for sexual favors in exchange for:

  • A promotion.
  • Benefits or a favorable work shift.
  • A raise or payouts.
  • Easier or fewer job assignments.
  • Prevent job loss.
  • Job acceptance.

Any form of repetitive conduct that creates an intimidating atmosphere for an employee can create a hostile work environment. Sexual harassment that can lead to a hostile work environment includes:

  • Comments and jokes of a sexual nature.
  • Sharing inappropriate content with sexual innuendo.
  • Unwelcome sexual advances or physical contact.
  • Inappropriate touching.
  • Sexual assault or sexual violence.

Mandatory Annual Sexual Harassment Training Requirements

While workplace sexual harassment has been prohibited by law for decades, legislators have recently become even more active in taking affirmative steps to attack the problem. In the last several years, an increasing number of states passed laws requiring businesses to conduct mandatory, annual sexual harassment training.

For example, beginning in 2020, all businesses with employees in Illinois must conduct and complete mandatory and compliant annual sexual harassment prevention training for all employees that includes:

  • An explanation of sexual harassment.
  • Examples of conduct that constitutes unlawful sexual harassment.
  • A summary of relevant state and federal laws prohibiting sexual harassment and the remedies for violations of these laws.
  • A summary of the employer’s responsibility to prevent, investigate, and correct sexual harassment.

Other states have imposed similar requirements, including California, Delaware, Maine, New York, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Fred Mendelsohn 60b918efc78c6 61522287a7fb0Even if your company is not subject to such requirements, conducting a program or hiring a reputable third party to educate and inform your workforce about sexual harassment is a wise investment. Even if such a program only stops one incident or spares one employee from the trauma of harassment, it is well worth the effort. It isn’t just the right thing to do for your employees, but a robust harassment training program, clear anti-harassment policies, and swift and thorough investigation and response protocols can help shield your company from potential exposure. Additionally, such training can be used powerfully in the defense of sexual harassment claims.


Should distributors have questions, follow up, or need guidance about your company’s approach to the problem of workplace sexual harassment or training, whether mandatory or not, please contact me at 312-840-7004 or fmendelsohn@burkelaw.com.  

Related
I Stock 1290578631
What the New OSHA-Mandated Vaccine Requirements Really Mean for Large Employers
Nov 11th, 2021
Now1044
Engineering Company Owner Gets Prison in Explosion Probe
Nov 30th, 2021
Tim E43 Thumb
Dead Crew Stuck on Ships; Peterbilt Fires Whistleblower; Domestic Automakers Rank Last | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 43
Nov 30th, 2021
Untitled
Live Today: Rich Reiff on Real World ROI
Nov 30th, 2021
More in Operations
The Tools You Need to Get Started with E-Commerce
Sponsored
The Tools You Need to Get Started with E-Commerce
We've all heard horror stories of e-commerce strategies gone awry, with thousands of dollars spent with nothing to show for it. This new video roundtable gives you the tools you need to get started and be successful with e-commerce. Watch now.
Nov 30th, 2021
I Stock 1313021515
OSHA Pauses Implementation, Enforcement of Biden Vaccine Mandate
It follows an appeals court's decision to stay OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard that would require large companies to require vaccination or daily virus testing.
Nov 18th, 2021
I Stock 1342449222
NAW Survey: 87% of Distributors Support Legal Challenge to Vaccine Mandate
The survey finds an overwhelming majority support the legal challenge and warn of significant job loss.
Nov 17th, 2021
I Stock 1290578631
What the New OSHA-Mandated Vaccine Requirements Really Mean for Large Employers
Fred Mendelsohn explains the details of the mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees and what must be done to ensure compliance.
Nov 11th, 2021
I Stock 1314063891
How Manufacturers and Distributors Can Build Mutually-Beneficial Partnerships
Distributor-supplier relationships are the backbone to the business of supply chains, and many parties are missing out on growth opportunities. Here's how to optimize your partnerships.
Nov 8th, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
U.S. Sets Jan. 4 Deadline for Large Companies to Mandates Vaccines or Tests
OSHA left open the possibility of expanding the requirement to smaller businesses.
Nov 4th, 2021
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, joins supporters at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, as he holds 'Authorization of Representation' forms that were earlier delivered to the National Labor Relations Board in New York. Union organizers have delivered more than 2,000 signatures to federal labor officials in a bid to unionize workers at Amazon's Staten Island distribution center.
Amazon Union Vote Moves One Step Closer
The effort at the New York warehouse is the second unionizing attempt in the past year at Amazon.
Oct 26th, 2021
In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers.
Businesses Nervously Await Fine Print of Vax-or-Test Rule
White House officials have declined to discuss when the rule will be published or go into details on when businesses will have to comply.
Oct 20th, 2021
I Stock 1183724539
Why the Physical Seller-to-Customer Relationship is Still Important in B2B
Seemingly all discussions about industrial supply today focus on digital activities. Here, Global Industrial's chief sales officer explains why personal relationships will remain a vital element.
Oct 15th, 2021
Gates Sized
Gates Hydraulic Hose Solution – MegaSys MXG 5K
MXG 5K offers wire spiral performance in a flexible, lightweight, innovative, high-pressure hydraulic hose using Gates patented Xpiral woven spiral technology.
Oct 14th, 2021
In this April 26, 2021, file photo Boeing 737 Max airplanes sit parked in a storage lot, near Boeing Field in Seattle. The Boeing Co. told employees, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly be fired.
Boeing Tells Workers They Must Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The policy will apply to roughly 125,000 U.S.-based employees.
Oct 13th, 2021
I Stock 1268445718
Is Wage Inflation Coming to the Sales Force? (Yes)
The Alexander Group analyzes the results of its new survey of sales departments, covering their practices, wage inflation, COVID implications and much more.
Oct 13th, 2021