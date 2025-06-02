Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company

Core & Main Inc. announced Monday that it has been named a Fortune 500 company for the first time this year.

The St. Louis-based waterworks distributor — no. 6 on ID’s latest Big 50 list — made its Fortune 500 debut at no. 497. The company — originally the waterworks division of HD Supply — became an independent business in 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange following a 2021 IPO.

The company has made 41 acquisitions in its nearly eight-year history, officials noted.

"This is another milestone in our continued growth journey, and it’s a testament to the strength of our business model combined with the dedication and expertise of our associates servicing their communities,” Core & Main CEO Mark Witkowski said in a statement.