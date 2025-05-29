AFC Industries Announces New Corporate Tagline

Fastener and Class C components distributor AFC Industries on Thursday introduced a new corporate tagline: “Always the First Choice.”

AFC officials said the slogan aims to emphasize its commitment to service and putting customers first, which “consistently sets the company apart in a competitive marketplace.”

“When customers feel truly prioritized, when their challenges are understood and met with solutions, that’s when we become their first choice,” AFC CEO Kevin Godin said in a statement. “‘Always the First Choice’ is more than just a slogan — it’s a promise we live by every day. Our teams show up, deliver on our commitments, and work tirelessly to make our customers’ jobs easier and their supply chains stronger.”

The tagline will be introduced across all “marketing channels and corporate communications” throughout 2025.