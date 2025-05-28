DiPaolo Machine Tools to Represent Rosa Favretto in North America

The Italian company makes precision surface grinding machines.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 28, 2025
Rosa Iron
DiPaolo Machine Tools

Suburban Toronto machine tool supplier DiPaolo Machine Tools will be the exclusive representative for Rosa Favretto grinding machines in the U.S. and Canada, company officials announced.

Italy-based Rosa Favretto, the company said, makes high-precision grinding machines for flat surfaces and profiles in demanding sectors, including aerospace, energy, and mold and die applications.

“We are proud to bring Rosa Favretto’s respected grinding technology to Canadian manufacturers,” DiPaolo President Nelson Martins said in a statement. “Their machines are known for durability, precision, and technical excellence; all qualities our customers rely on. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver complete manufacturing solutions that drive performance and reliability.”

May 1, 2025
