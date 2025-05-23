Arrow Fastener Rebrands as Arrow Tool Group

Arrow Fastener was founded in Brooklyn, NY in 1929 and, as it approaches a century in business, the distributor of fasteners, tools and accessories has announced an "important milestone" -- an updated name.

Effective immediately, the company sales Arrow Fastener Company will now do business as Arrow Tool Group. The distributor said the name change "reflects our evolution into a comprehensive solutions provider, delivering industry-leading tools across our growing brand family."

CEO Roberto Izaguirre said that the company, by moving forward as Arrow Tool Group, is "honoring [its] legacy while embracing a broader future — one rooted in innovation, reliability and a deeper commitment to our customers across every segment of the trades and DIY market.”

The company also revealed it would be expanding its reach by distributing new lines to the hardware channel, including those from SK Professional tools, Pony Jorgensen and Goldblatt.











