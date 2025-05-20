World Electric to Open New Atlanta DC

May 19, 2025, JACKSONVILLE, FL – World Electric Supply, a Sonepar Company, has announced plans to open a 150,000-square-foot regional distribution center (RDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility, together with their recently opened regional distribution center in Hialeah Gardens, FL, and more than 20 branches, will allow World to offer faster deliveries, more specialized services and an expanded offering for vertical markets including solar, EV charging and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The Atlanta RDC will offer customers value-added services, including colored and paralleled wire cutting, fixture carts and material carts, Pro Logistic Services for project storage and staging, and the option for onsite staff to manage material at customers’ jobsites. The facility is expected to open in 2025 and will be located at 460 Horizon Drive in Suwanee, Georgia.

World Electric has also appointed Brandon Cox to the newly created role of VP Sales to strengthen efforts to diversify and grow their customer base and increase their footprint.

“This electrifying expansion and growth in the leadership team highlight our strong momentum as we invest in the future,” said Tammy Livers, President of World Electric. "Our ability to offer a great experience for our customers is driven by our exceptional talent. Brandon is a great example of that talent and the type of leader we are proud to have represent our company."

Cox, who has been with the company for 25 years, began his career in the warehouse and held positions in outside sales, branch management, and regional sales management, most recently managing the central and western regions of Florida.

Tammy continued, “Brandon has deep industry knowledge and a track record of innovation and exceptional customer service. His leadership skills, combined with the outstanding regional sales leadership team reporting to him, will allow World Electric to continue advancing on our growth trajectory.”



