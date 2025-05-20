World Electric to Open New Atlanta DC

The company has also announced a new VP of sales.

May 20, 2025
Rdc Coming Soon Resized
Sonepar

May 19, 2025, JACKSONVILLE, FL World Electric Supply, a Sonepar Company, has announced plans to open a 150,000-square-foot regional distribution center (RDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. The facility, together with their recently opened regional distribution center in Hialeah Gardens, FL, and more than 20 branches, will allow World to offer faster deliveries, more specialized services and an expanded offering for vertical markets including solar, EV charging and the Department of Transportation (DOT).

The Atlanta RDC will offer customers value-added services, including colored and paralleled wire cutting, fixture carts and material carts, Pro Logistic Services for project storage and staging, and the option for onsite staff to manage material at customers’ jobsites. The facility is expected to open in 2025 and will be located at 460 Horizon Drive in Suwanee, Georgia.

World Electric has also appointed Brandon Cox to the newly created role of VP Sales to strengthen efforts to diversify and grow their customer base and increase their footprint.

“This electrifying expansion and growth in the leadership team highlight our strong momentum as we invest in the future,” said Tammy Livers, President of World Electric. "Our ability to offer a great experience for our customers is driven by our exceptional talent. Brandon is a great example of that talent and the type of leader we are proud to have represent our company."

Cox, who has been with the company for 25 years, began his career in the warehouse and held positions in outside sales, branch management, and regional sales management, most recently managing the central and western regions of Florida.

Tammy continued, “Brandon has deep industry knowledge and a track record of innovation and exceptional customer service. His leadership skills, combined with the outstanding regional sales leadership team reporting to him, will allow World Electric to continue advancing on our growth trajectory.”


Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Company Decides Not to Rebuild Chlorine Plant with History of Fires, Explosions, Toxic Clouds
May 19, 2025
I Stock 2167485825
Grow or Go: What Distributors Must Do Now to Outperform the Cycle
May 16, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Distribution Solutions Group to Join KeyBanc Conference
May 15, 2025
Related Stories
A Home Depot logo sign hands on its facade, Friday, May 14, 2021, in North Miami, Fla.
Operations
Home Depot Revenue Rises in Q1
I Stock 2167485825
Operations
Grow or Go: What Distributors Must Do Now to Outperform the Cycle
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join KeyBanc Conference
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 2167485825
Operations
Grow or Go: What Distributors Must Do Now to Outperform the Cycle
Make growth a priority — not a hope.
May 16, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join KeyBanc Conference
The company will hold one-on-one investor meetings and lead a live-only general session.
May 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211624276
Operations
MSC Executives to Join Wolfe, KeyBanc Conferences
Next week's Wolfe event will feature an MSC "fireside chat."
May 15, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 13 At 1 50 31 Pm
Operations
B&F Fastener Supply Announces New Name
The Twin Cities distributor is now known as "BFirst Industrial."
May 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 12 At 2 19 53 Pm
Operations
Union Workers Authorize Strike at Michigan Airgas Plant
The union called for a deal that meets “the standards won by fellow Airgas Teamsters across the country.”
May 12, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891 666726c482764
Operations
Blue Ribbon Fastener Achieves ISO Certification
The certification enables BRF to serve aerospace and automotive customers.
May 6, 2025
Cleveland-Cliffs office, West Chester, Ohio, Dec. 2021.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois
About 950 workers will be out of work.
May 5, 2025
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
Operations
After Voters Backed Paid Sick Leave, State Lawmakers Seek to Roll Benefits Back
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia now require paid sick leave.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
The tool maker also notified customers that "further price action is required."
April 30, 2025
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Operations
Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits
Six projects have been completed so far this year.
April 30, 2025
Dispute I Stock 1334786990
Operations
Does Alternative Dispute Resolution Really Stack Up for Distributors?
ADR can take many forms.
April 28, 2025
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Operations
Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel
A spokesman denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 4 25 26 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Announces Stock Split
The two-for-one split will take effect later next month.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 621993442
Operations
Considerations for Choosing the Right Gasket
Understanding the industry — and end users' applications — positions distributors as honest brokers.
April 23, 2025