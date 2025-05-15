MSC Executives to Join Wolfe, KeyBanc Conferences

Next week's Wolfe event will feature an MSC "fireside chat."

Industrial Distribution staff
May 15, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211624276
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

MSC Industrial Supply CEO Erik Gershwind and Ryan Mills, its head of investor relations, will participate in a pair of industrial investor conferences this month, the company announced.

The metalworking and MRO distributor will join the Wolfe Research Industrials Conference on Tuesday and the KeyBanc Industrials Conference the following Thursday. The Wolfe conference will feature a "fireside chat" at 2:40 Eastern time that will be available on MSC's investor relations website.

MSC ranked no. 9 on ID's 2024 Big 50 list.

