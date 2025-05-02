Voters Resoundingly Backed Paid Sick Leave; Now Lawmakers in 3 States Want to Roll Back the Benefits

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia now require paid sick leave.

David A. Leib, Margery A. Beck, Becky Bohrer
May 2, 2025
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
Aditi Ramaswami/Missouri Workers Center via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Voters in Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska were asked last year whether they wanted to require employers to provide paid sick leave to their workers. They overwhelmingly said yes.

Now some lawmakers in each of those states are trying to roll back the benefits, citing concerns from businesses about costs.

The efforts mark the latest attempt by legislators to alter laws backed by the voters they represent. In February, for example, Michigan enacted revisions to a paid sick leave law initiated by voters seven years ago, delaying the date when small businesses must comply and allowing a longer period before new employees are eligible.

Though some voters are outraged, some lawmakers contend that citizen activists who crafted the initiatives overlooked the realities of running a business.

Restaurant owner Tim Hart, who employs about two dozen workers at his steakhouse in Hannibal, Missouri, said the paid sick leave requirement imposes a double financial hit because he must pay one person to stay home and another to fill the shift.

"When this goes into effect, we very likely won't survive," said Hart, who has urged the state Senate to halt the law.

The paid sick leave laws are set to kick in Thursday in Missouri, July 1 in Alaska and Oct. 1 in Nebraska.

McDonald's restaurant worker Richard Eiker is among those who stand to benefit. He signed a petition putting the initiative on the Missouri ballot and traveled recently from Kansas City to the state Capitol to lobby lawmakers to let the law stand.

In 40 years on the job, Eiker has never received paid sick leave — not even when he was struggling with a kidney stone.

"I just took some pain medication and just went into work anyway and just worked past the pain," Eiker said. "It would have been nice to have stayed home."

Lower-wage workers are less likely to get paid sick leave

Federal law requires many employers to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for personal or family medical issues. But there is no federal mandate to pay for sick days.

Nonetheless, 79% of private-sector employees received paid sick leave last year, according to the Department of Labor. Part-time workers were significantly less likely to receive the benefit than their full-time counterparts. And just 58% of employees in the bottom quarter of income earners received paid sick leave, compared with 94% in the top quartile.

Though still discretionary for many employers, the number of states mandating paid sick leave has grown significantly since Connecticut enacted the first such law in 2012. Last year's ballot measures raised the total to 18 states and the District of Columbia. Three additional states require paid leave for any reason, without specifying sickness.

Many paid sick leave laws, including the ones in Alaska, Missouri and Nebraska, apply to any employer with at least one worker. But some states exempt the smallest businesses, with cutoffs ranging from five to 25 employees. The number of annual paid sick days also varies.

Missouri lawmaker wants it to be 'less onerous' for employers

On Tuesday the state Supreme Court upheld Missouri's paid sick leave law against a challenge from business groups. But efforts to revise it continue.

In March, Republican House members passed legislation to repeal the paid sick leave requirement. That was then blocked by minority-party Democrats in the Senate. So Republicans are pushing an alternative that would delay the law until later this year, exempt smaller businesses and take away workers' ability to sue over alleged violations.

The intent is to "just make it a little less onerous on employers," said Republican state Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, a small business owner who is backing the bill.

But many workers already have it tough, Democratic lawmakers said.

"When there's people living paycheck to paycheck, just missing a little bit of work can really put them behind," Democratic state Sen. Patty Lewis said.

Nebraska senator warns of 'huge overstep' by colleagues

Legislation pushed by Republican lawmakers in Nebraska would carve out exceptions from paid sick leave for 14- and-15-year-old employees, temporary and seasonal agricultural workers and businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

The legislation also would strip workers of the ability to sue employers who retaliate against them for using paid sick leave.

Supporters of the revisions say they aim to protect small businesses from higher costs. Opponents say they are essentially gutting the law.

"We're talking about just whole swaths of the ballot language being stricken by this," state Sen. John Cavanaugh said during recent debate. "That is a huge overstep by this Legislature to say that we know better than the people who voted for this."

Alaska labor leader foresees 'long battle' over voters' wishes

A bill by state Rep. Justin Ruffridge would exempt seasonal workers and businesses with fewer than 50 employees from the sick leave requirement. That could exclude many catering to Alaska's summer tourists.

Ruffridge, a member of the House's Republican minority, said small business owners should be able to choose whether to spend money on sick leave benefits or other measures to grow their businesses.

Joelle Hall, president of the Alaska AFL-CIO, which supported the ballot measure, doubts Ruffridge's bill will gain traction in the final weeks of this year's session.

But, she said, "I believe this is the beginning of a long battle to protect the voters' wishes from the wills and the whims of the businesspeople who don't want to pay sick days."

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
I Stock 458608931
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
April 30, 2025
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits
April 30, 2025
Dispute I Stock 1334786990
Does Alternative Dispute Resolution Really Stack Up for Distributors?
April 28, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Operations
Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits
Dispute I Stock 1334786990
Operations
Does Alternative Dispute Resolution Really Stack Up for Distributors?
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Operations
Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits
Six projects have been completed so far this year.
April 30, 2025
Dispute I Stock 1334786990
Operations
Does Alternative Dispute Resolution Really Stack Up for Distributors?
ADR can take many forms.
April 28, 2025
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Operations
Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel
A spokesman denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 4 25 26 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Announces Stock Split
The two-for-one split will take effect later next month.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 621993442
Operations
Considerations for Choosing the Right Gasket
Understanding the industry — and end users' applications — positions distributors as honest brokers.
April 23, 2025
As companies reshore or move production to other countries, they must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations to make sure their product labels stay compliant.
Operations
How New Tariffs Are Affecting the Labeling Industry
Companies must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations and be able to adapt their labels quickly.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010 67c762c609c3e 67dad254161b8
Operations
QXO Announces Stock Offering Amid Beacon Acquisition
The company intends to raise $500 million.
April 18, 2025
Mep
Operations
Trump Administration Reverses Funding Cuts for Program That Supports Small Manufacturers
For now.
April 18, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 40 25 Pm
Operations
Marsh Bellofram Companies Name MARN as Manufacturers’ Rep
Manufacturers Alliance Resource Network will represent the businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 154239635
Operations
Business Leaders Identify Tariffs as a Top Challenge for 2025
Nearly 45% of survey respondents say they’re passing higher costs onto consumers.
April 11, 2025
NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, Woodward, Okla.
Operations
Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier Joins Power Heavy Duty
NorthWest will join the network's more than 200 locations.
April 10, 2025
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
Operations
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
The companies plan to combine co-op marketing and pricing strategies.
April 10, 2025
Unnamed
Operations
Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program
Customers can use select Fein tools, free of charge, for one month.
April 2, 2025
The Prime and Combi lines of telescopic ladders from W.steps.
Operations
Reinventing the Ladder
How W.steps reimagined the ladder, got professionals to trust a telescopic design and the potential impact tariffs will have on the business.
April 2, 2025