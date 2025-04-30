Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits

Six projects have been completed so far this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 30, 2025
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Sonepar

Sonepar said Wednesday that it will provide free lighting retrofits to 13 nonprofit organizations as part of its “Bright Lights Brighter Futures” program.

The electrical distribution giant launched the program, which installs LED lighting systems at community organizations nominated by its U.S. operating companies, last year. The initiative completed three projects in its first year; this year, each of Sonepar’s U.S. subsidiaries nominated a nonprofit to receive an upgrade.

Six of the 13 have been completed through the end of April, officials said.

“Every dollar these non-profits save on energy costs can be reinvested in their missions,” Bill Mortimer, director of strategic vendor engagement at Sonepar USA, said in a statement. “The program is providing services and materials valued at more than $130,000 this year.”

Local contractors donated their time to install the new lighting, and up to $5,000 worth of materials for each upgrade were provided by Acuity Brands and Cooper Lighting. Terracycle Regulated Waste provided lamp recycling services, while audits for several upgrades used SnapCount software.

Sonepar also announced a donation of more than $12,000 to the National Forest Foundation in honor of Earth Day.

