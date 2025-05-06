Blue Ribbon Fastener Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Fastener, hardware and cutting tools distributor Blue Ribbon Fastener announced Tuesday that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.

The company said certification under ISO 9001 — the world’s most widely adopted quality management standard — would help it expand in highly regulated industries.

“It positions us to better serve and grow with customers in aerospace, automotive, and automotive assembly markets — where quality standards are non-negotiable,” Ignacy Paprocki, head of solutions at Blue Ribbon Fastener, said in a statement.