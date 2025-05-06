Blue Ribbon Fastener Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

The certification enables BRF to serve aerospace and automotive customers.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 6, 2025
Fastener, hardware and cutting tools distributor Blue Ribbon Fastener announced Tuesday that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.

The company said certification under ISO 9001 — the world’s most widely adopted quality management standard — would help it expand in highly regulated industries.

“It positions us to better serve and grow with customers in aerospace, automotive, and automotive assembly markets — where quality standards are non-negotiable,” Ignacy Paprocki, head of solutions at Blue Ribbon Fastener, said in a statement.

