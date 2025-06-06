Aeromed Group Adds Southern California Distributor

AIReps provides aerospace fasteners, hardware and other components.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 6, 2025
I Stock 1251771557
iStock.com/Pictures-and-Pixels

Distributor group Aeromed Group has added a Southern California provider of aerospace components to its portfolio of companies, officials announced Wednesday.

Aeromed said that Anaheim-based AIReps Inc. offers a “comprehensive suite” of distribution operations for aerospace parts, including hardware, connectors, precision fasteners, seals and HI-LOKs.

The company is also a Boeing Silver Supplier, and — in addition to Boeing — provides components to Lockheed Martin, Triumph Group and other OEMs, MROs and defense contractors.

“Their outstanding reputation, deep inventory of high-demand and specialty items, and commitment to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our mission,” Bob Spence, chairman and CEO of Aeromed Group, said in a statement. “AIReps’ team of highly experienced, long-standing supplier relationships, and exceptional quality and fulfillment metrics will significantly enhance our collective ability to serve the aerospace and defense industry.”

AIReps founder and President Sheri Chaffin added that the move “strategically positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“With Aeromed’s visionary executive leadership, expanded product offerings and advanced operational capabilities, we’re poised to elevate the customer experience through enhanced support, streamlined processes and a broader, more innovative portfolio.”

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1362637713
More than 40% of Distributors Continue to ‘Wait and See’ on Tariffs, Survey Shows
June 3, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 03 04 Pm
Shifting Workforce Winds
June 3, 2025
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company
June 2, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1362637713
Operations
More than 40% of Distributors Continue to ‘Wait and See’ on Tariffs, Survey Shows
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 03 04 Pm
Operations
Shifting Workforce Winds
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Operations
Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 03 04 Pm
Operations
Shifting Workforce Winds
Part 2 of ID’s 2025 Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 3, 2025
Core & Main headquarters, St. Louis.
Operations
Core & Main Named a Fortune 500 Company
The company debuted at no. 497.
June 2, 2025
Finishing
Operations
Finishing Association Leaders Weigh In on Trends, Policy and SUR/FIN ‘25
See how NASF is adapting its focus to the current critical needs of the industry.
June 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 2 02 50 Pm
Operations
Heightened Complexity
Part 1 of ID's 78th annual Survey of Distributor Operations.
June 2, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 20 At 3 05 48 Pm 66c4f73031c98 6826509c28793
Operations
Distribution Solutions Group to Join East Coast IDEAS Conference
The company will make a presentation and hold one-on-one investor meetings.
May 30, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 29 At 1 29 12 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution's May/June Digital Edition
Featuring the Survey of Distributor Operations and a visit with Optimas Solutions.
May 30, 2025
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159 66eb257502538
Operations
AFC Industries Announces New Corporate Tagline
The company says it promises to be “Always the First Choice.”
May 29, 2025
Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, arrives for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, Paris, Feb. 10, 2025.
Operations
CEO Pay Rose Nearly 10% in 2024 as Profits, Stock Prices Soared
Many companies have heeded calls from shareholders to tie CEO compensation more closely to performance.
May 29, 2025
Rosa Iron
Operations
DiPaolo Machine Tools to Represent Rosa Favretto in North America
The Italian company makes precision surface grinding machines.
May 28, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 52 47 Pm 67042ece9ca1a Arrow
Operations
Arrow Fastener Rebrands as Arrow Tool Group
The company will also begin distributing SK Professional Tools, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands.
May 23, 2025
Stellantis' Detroit Megahub mockup.
Operations
Stellantis Announces $388 Million Investment in Metro Detroit Megahub
The investment aims to enhance service parts distribution efficiency for Mopar.
May 22, 2025
Jon Don 6128ec4cccdb2
Operations
Distributor Jon-Don Ceases Operation Due to ‘Financial Hardship’
Aramsco has purchased assets of the Jon-Don business, including accounts receivable and inventory.
May 22, 2025
Big Rgb Trumpf Inc Smart Factory Opens
Operations
TRUMPF Opens New Smart Factory
The $40 million facility uses TRUMPF fabricating equipment to produce sheet metal parts.
May 22, 2025
Rdc Coming Soon Resized
Operations
World Electric to Open New Atlanta DC
The company has also announced a new VP of sales.
May 20, 2025