Aeromed Group Adds Southern California Distributor

Distributor group Aeromed Group has added a Southern California provider of aerospace components to its portfolio of companies, officials announced Wednesday.

Aeromed said that Anaheim-based AIReps Inc. offers a “comprehensive suite” of distribution operations for aerospace parts, including hardware, connectors, precision fasteners, seals and HI-LOKs.

The company is also a Boeing Silver Supplier, and — in addition to Boeing — provides components to Lockheed Martin, Triumph Group and other OEMs, MROs and defense contractors.

“Their outstanding reputation, deep inventory of high-demand and specialty items, and commitment to customer satisfaction align seamlessly with our mission,” Bob Spence, chairman and CEO of Aeromed Group, said in a statement. “AIReps’ team of highly experienced, long-standing supplier relationships, and exceptional quality and fulfillment metrics will significantly enhance our collective ability to serve the aerospace and defense industry.”

AIReps founder and President Sheri Chaffin added that the move “strategically positions us to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

“With Aeromed’s visionary executive leadership, expanded product offerings and advanced operational capabilities, we’re poised to elevate the customer experience through enhanced support, streamlined processes and a broader, more innovative portfolio.”