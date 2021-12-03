Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award

BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.

GLEN ELLYN, IL — Doug Savage, Chairman, Bearing Service Inc., (Livonia, Michigan) received BSA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Association’s recent 2021 Annual Convention. Jim Scardina, Executive Vice President of Bearing Headquarters Company, and 2020/2021 BSA President, presented the award.

The BSA Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to those who have provided superior leadership to our industry and our association for over 25 years, have attended BSA events, been actively involved in BSA, and demonstrated a leadership role within the industry.

Doug’s many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as BSA 2005/2006 President, BSA Chairman of the Board 2006/2007, 2004, 2005, 2012 and 2019 Convention and currently serves on the Certification and Education Committee, Distributor/Manufacturer Relations Committee, Supply Chain Strategy & Technology Committee, PAR Task Force, PIE Task Force, the Past Presidents Council, and Chairs the Membership Advisory Committee. Doug has personally been responsible for adding many new members and manufacturers to the list of BSA members and participating manufacturers.

In presenting the award, BSA President, Jim Scardina, remarked on Doug’s “can do attitude.” “Doug’s energy and expertise speak for him. He has impacted so many people’s lives, not only through BSA, but through the industry. With all the things that he knows and the things that he does”.

Other BSA members including Bearing Service’s partners, can confirm Savage’s commitment. Among them is Doug Knauf, Vice President of Distribution and Regional OEM, US, and Canada, at The Timken Company, “Doug has been a steward of the bearing industry for many years. He has actively participated in BSA, PTDA, and has always encouraged others to get involved and support the distribution channel” shared Knauf when commenting on Savage’s recognition.

John Masek, Senior Vice President of Bearing Service, shared “What Doug has done for Bearing Service and for the industry is huge. Doug is very well respected in the industry, and he is outstanding in the relationships that he has been able to build.”

Jack Simpson, Director of Bearings at Applied Industrial Technologies, summed it up: “Doug has had a big impact on my career. When I first met Doug and he was going to these association meetings, it was to make connections to develop and build the business. But the roles have changed, today Doug’s council is sought by many of his peers and manufacturers. And I think that is the most profound impact that Doug has had on the industry. The transformation from ‘what can I get from the industry’ to ‘what can I give back’.”

The 2022 Annual Convention will be at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA over April 30-May 3, 2022.

