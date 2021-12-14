BSA's 2022 Convention to Begin April 30 in Southern California

GLEN ELLYN, IL — The world’s leading association for top bearing industry leaders representing authorized distributors and participating manufacturers, Bearing Specialists Association (BSA), is excited to meet April 30-May 3, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Indian Wells, CA for the 56th Annual Convention.

Registration will open on Jan. 5 at www.bsaconventions.org.

The 2022 Convention Planning Committee, lead by BSA President, Mitch Bouchard, General Bearing Service, Inc. and 2022 Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Jeff Cloud, IBT, Inc. have developed a relevant and timely Business Program focused on “Towering Towards Tomorrow” – this year’s tagline. Keynote Speaker, Demographer, Futurist and Generational Marketing Expert, Ken Gronbach, will share profound strategic planning for the Post Pandemic Era. Additional speakers will include Adam Ulman, Economist at Cleveland Research, Alex Nette, CEO and Co-Founder at Hive System a Cybersecurity Firm and Justin Roff-Marsh, President at Ballistix, a Sales Management and Marketing Consulting Firm.

The Business Program is designed to assist in solving today’s business problems while providing key takeaways so that attendees, their companies and the bearing industry will be prepared to “Tower Towards Tomorrow.” Important updates from BSA and ABMA on the state of the industry and BSA’s Conference Table Session, which encourages distributors and manufacturers to build problem-solving relationships are also scheduled.

BSA’s mission to build meaningful and lasting relationships by connecting leaders to move our industry forward is an integral part of every BSA Annual Convention agenda which offers unapparelled industry networking. From sporting events, local tours, activities and social functions, there are plenty of opportunities to unwind and network with your channel partners.

Nestled in Great Palm Springs, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa offers world-class accommodations, total wellness services and outdoor recreation. Be among those that will experience the recently completed renovation including upgrades to suites, ballroom event space and restaurants. With 350 days of sunshine, this location cannot be beat!

With the 2021 Convention recently held in November, more than 98% of these attendees say they won’t miss the next Annual Convention. Attendee, John Masek, Bearing Service, Inc. says “the BSA Convention offers the best opportunity for the leadership of distributors and manufacturers to grow their relationships and set strategy for mutual business growth. Attendance at the convention is a must for all of us, to be able to move forward and rekindle those relationships that have been compromised over the past year.”

BSA is the “must belong to organization for authorized bearing distributors.” The association’s mission states, “BSA builds meaningful and lasting relationships by connecting distributor and manufacturer leaders to move our industry forward”. BSA is an international service and educational organization of authorized distributors representing almost one hundred companies distributing factory-warranted, anti-friction bearings and invited manufacturers of bearings and related products. For more information on BSA contact the BSA office at (630) 858-3838; fax (630) 790-3095; e mail info@bsahome.org or visit the association website at www.bsahome.org.