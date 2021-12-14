BSA's 2022 Convention to Begin April 30 in Southern California

Get all the need-to-know details on the Bearing Specialists Association's annual event here.

Dec 14th, 2021
Bearing Specialists Association
Bsa22 Savedate

GLEN ELLYN, IL — The world’s leading association for top bearing industry leaders representing authorized distributors and participating manufacturers, Bearing Specialists Association (BSA), is excited to meet April 30-May 3, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells in Indian Wells, CA for the 56th Annual Convention.  

Registration will open on Jan. 5 at www.bsaconventions.org.  

The 2022 Convention Planning Committee, lead by BSA President, Mitch Bouchard, General Bearing Service, Inc. and 2022 Convention Planning Committee Chairman, Jeff Cloud, IBT, Inc. have developed a relevant and timely Business Program focused on “Towering Towards Tomorrow” – this year’s tagline. Keynote Speaker, Demographer, Futurist and Generational Marketing Expert, Ken Gronbach, will share profound strategic planning for the Post Pandemic Era. Additional speakers will include Adam Ulman, Economist at Cleveland Research, Alex Nette, CEO and Co-Founder at Hive  System a Cybersecurity Firm and Justin Roff-Marsh, President at Ballistix, a Sales Management and Marketing Consulting Firm.  

The Business Program is designed to assist in solving today’s business problems while providing key takeaways so that attendees, their companies and the bearing industry will be prepared to “Tower Towards Tomorrow.” Important updates from BSA and ABMA on the state of the industry and BSA’s Conference Table Session, which encourages distributors and manufacturers to build problem-solving relationships are also scheduled.  

BSA’s mission to build meaningful and lasting relationships by connecting leaders to move our industry forward is an integral part of every BSA Annual Convention agenda which offers unapparelled industry networking. From sporting events, local tours, activities and social functions, there are plenty of opportunities to unwind and network with your channel partners. 

Nestled in Great Palm Springs, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa offers world-class accommodations, total wellness services and outdoor recreation. Be among those that will experience the recently completed renovation including upgrades to suites, ballroom event space and restaurants. With 350 days of sunshine, this location cannot be beat!

With the 2021 Convention recently held in November, more than 98% of these attendees say they won’t miss the next Annual Convention. Attendee, John Masek, Bearing Service, Inc. says “the BSA Convention offers the best opportunity for the leadership of distributors and manufacturers to grow their relationships and set strategy for mutual business growth. Attendance at the convention is a must for all of us, to be  able to move forward and rekindle those relationships that have been compromised  over the past year.” 

BSA is the “must belong to organization for authorized bearing distributors.” The association’s mission states, “BSA builds meaningful and lasting relationships by connecting distributor and manufacturer leaders to move our industry forward”. BSA is an international service and educational organization of authorized distributors representing almost one hundred companies distributing factory-warranted, anti-friction bearings and invited manufacturers of bearings and related products. For more information on BSA contact the BSA office at (630) 858-3838; fax (630) 790-3095; e mail info@bsahome.org or visit the association website at www.bsahome.org.

Related
Wety
Recapping BSA's 2021 Convention
Dec 10th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Dec 3rd, 2021
Bsa
Bearing Specialists Association Honors 3 Distributors With Excellence Awards
Feb 2nd, 2021
More in Associations
Safewaze 2022 Catalog Cover
Evergreen Marketing Adds Fall Protection Supplier SafeWaze
Concord, NC-based SafeWaze's relationship with Evergreen dates back to the late 1990s.
Nov 29th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PTDA's PT Work Force Raises $250K in 2021
Despite the challenges of the past year, the initiative gained solid financial support to assist employers with their staffing needs.
Nov 18th, 2021
Ad Hq
AD Member Sales Up Record 34% Through First 9 Months of 2021
Net distributions to its members were even better at up 41% from a year earlier.
Nov 1st, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA Names Winners of Wendy B. McDonald, Robert K. Callahan Awards
See who was named the recipient of two of the association's most prestigious awards.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Dpa Industrial Logo
DPA Adds 14 Distributors, 9 Suppliers to Industrial & Contractor Supply Group
See which companies have joined the buying group's Industrial & Contractor Supply group since the start of the year.
Oct 22nd, 2021
2021 Ad Safety Network Conference Release Photo
Recapping AD's 2021 Safety Network Partnership Conference
It was the first partnership conference for Safety Network, AD's newest division, since it joined the buying group in January.
Oct 21st, 2021
Ad Isd Us Div Nam Press Release Photo
Recapping AD's 2021 Industrial & Safety-US North American Meeting
Despite ongoing market challenges, division president Mike Carr said AD member purchases from suppliers are up 26% over last year.
Oct 21st, 2021
Faaj785 Vk Ac Yh6j
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2021 Annual Meeting
See which companies brought home awards from the eighth annual event, which hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees.
Oct 20th, 2021
Ep22tn
5 With ID: Eric Hoplin on NAW's Approach to Pandemic-Era Distribution Challenges
The new CEO of the NAW tackles current business conditions - and opportunities - for distributors.
Oct 6th, 2021
Ad Meeting
Recapping AD’s 2021 Bearings & PT Network Meeting
The Bearings & Power Transmission Division is expected to see total sales of $4.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 23% from 2020.
Oct 4th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PT WORK Force Boosts Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Here's a recap of how PTDA's charitable arm has helped PT/MC employers over the past six months.
Sep 28th, 2021