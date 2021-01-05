Fastenal Fined $650K Over Undisclosed Fees at California Stores

The company allegedly failed to disclose added shipping and handling charges to walk-in retail customers since 2015.

Jan 5th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fastenal Erfw

California’s Monterey County District Attorney announced Dec. 30 that it has ordered Fastenal to pay $650,000 to resolve allegations that the company charged undisclosed surcharges to walk-in store customers across California over the past five years.

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said that prosecutors alleged that the Winona, MN-based industrial distributor sold certain in-stock goods to walk-in customers across its 138 retail facilities in California without disclosing that it was adding “shipping and handling” surcharges for those products. Pacioni said that action is in violation of the state’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law. She added that Fastenal failed to provide required customer-facing screens that displayed the prices of goods and surcharges as they are scanned.

According to Pacioni, Fastenal committed those violations while under a permanent injunction levied in 2011 against the company to not willfully engage in those exact actions within California.

A press release from the district attorney said that judgement against Fastenal in the new case determined the company must pay $625,000 in investigative costs and civil penalties, plus $25,000 in restitution to the California Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund. Fastenal is also ordered to form and maintain audit and employee training programs to ensure future compliance. A new permanent state injunction against Fastenal from intentionally committing similar violations is also included in the new stipulated judgement.

More
Industrial Production I Stock 1169155411
US Factories Grow at Fastest Pace Since Mid-2018
The December activity gauge was up 3.2 percentage points from November.
Jan 5th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
20190408 095330
How to Build a Vending Relationship with Customers That Works
Whether you are interested in adding industrial vending solutions for the first time or trying again, here’s how to build the right program for your customers.
Dec 28th, 2020
Osh Ae
DoL Announces New OSHA Debt Collection Initiative
Aimed to collect citation penalties more efficiently, it centers on getting notifications to employers faster.
Dec 23rd, 2020
I Stock 1075416202 5efe1da207e14
Heads Up: No ID Newsletter Until Jan. 4
ID's newsletter will be on pause through next week as our staff takes some R&R.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Asg
COVID, Acquisitions Dominate ID's Top 20 News Items of 2020
COVID-19 dominated all news cycles in 2020, and it was no different on ID. Take a look at what made the biggest waves this past year.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Markallanroberts
5 Minutes With ID: Sales Expert Mark Allen Roberts
Roberts says 60 percent of distributor salespeople are currently struggling with adapting to virtual selling — but they don't have to.
Dec 22nd, 2020
In this March 26 file photo, an Indiana National Guardsman pushes a pallet of medical supplies to be delivered in Indianapolis.
States Spent Over $7B in Early Scramble for PPE
Some governors described the early PPE marketplace as the Wild West, where supplies often went to the highest bidder despite guarantees.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1191449077 5fdd02983745a 5fe0b250ad3eb
ID's Top 10 Articles of 2020
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2020.
Dec 21st, 2020
I Stock 1279175030
Gazing Into Manufacturing and Distribution's 2021 Crystal Ball
COVID-19 debunked our belief that digital transformation was already the norm. Here's what will be key in the new year.
Dec 21st, 2020