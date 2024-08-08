Jack Keough, Longtime ID Editor, Industry Veteran, Dies at 76

John "Jack" Keough, the longtime editor of Industrial Distribution magazine, passed away Monday surrounded by family. He was 76.

Industrial Distribution Keough joined ID in 1984 and served as editor-in-chief and associate publisher for 25 years before semi-retiring in 2010. He was the founder of ID’s renowned Big 50 list and served as a contributing editor in his retirement, lending his talents to each issue with his regular column, “A Closer Look with Jack Keough.”

“While his writing talents were many, Jack was perhaps best known for his memorable smile and friendly personality,” said Anna Wells, Industrial Distribution’s executive editor. “He was a fantastic mentor, a friend to many, and he will be truly missed.”