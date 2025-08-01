AD Reports Over $50B in First-Half Sales

The buying group added nearly 600 members during that span — most through the IMARK merger.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 1, 2025
Ad Adfga

AD members posted $50.7 billion in sales in the first half of the year after adding hundreds of new companies in early 2025.

The buying group said that the sales total was up 25% year-over-year and set a new record. Over 590 new companies joined AD during the first six months of the year — 558 of which stemmed from its acquisition of IMARK Electrical.

Member purchases from AD suppliers, meanwhile, climbed by 28% in the first half to $12.9 billion.

AD companies acquired 39 businesses during that span; 20 of those were fellow AD members.

“One of the most remarkable characteristics of independents is how well they navigate turbulent times,” AD CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement. “I think it’s especially valuable, in times like these, for suppliers to have a strong focus on independents.”

