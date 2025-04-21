Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change

There’s a legendary tale about an American officer visiting the British Army before World War II.

While observing a British armor battery deploy from their truck, he noticed something peculiar — there were seven men, but six did all the work. The seventh man just stood by the truck. The seventh man appeared to serve no purpose. When he asked his British escort about the seventh man, the officer mentioned armor batteries always had seven men, but he was unsure what the seventh man did. He promised to investigate it. The next day, the British officer reported that the seventh man originally held the horses.

Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction. It’s comfortable embracing the familiar — especially in uncertain times. Like the story above, the traditional way takes precedent.

We are currently facing uncertain times. Business leaders everywhere are asking, “How will tariffs impact my business?” or “Will there be a recession this year?” or “Has inflation tempered?” It’s natural to be uneasy about the unknown. As you grapple with the current environment, reflect on this sage advice from the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett. In 2013, CEOs were complaining about uncertainty in the U.S. economy. Buffett crafted an open letter to address their concerns. Here’s a brief excerpt:

“A thought for my fellow CEOs: Of course, the immediate future is uncertain; America has faced the unknown since 1776. It’s just that sometimes people focus on the myriad of uncertainties that always exist while at other times they ignore them (usually because the recent past has been uneventful).”

Uncertainty tempts us to seek comfort, to focus on what’s familiar. Yet, navigating uncertainty while staying the course can feel unsettling. This tension reveals a paradox — we recognize the need for change, yet resist it. The push and pull between rapid change and the desire to maintain the status quo creates a valuable opening for sellers to ask the tough questions — the "why" questions.

Sellers shy away from "why" questions because they challenge the buyer. However, a good "why" question engages the buyer at a deeper level, helping you understand the driving forces behind their decisions. It’s not enough to know what your buyers are doing; you must understand why they are doing it. Here are some sample questions to challenge your customer and to inspire change:

Why does your company have that process in place?

Why did your company do it this way in the past?

Why does your company work with that supplier/service provider?

Why is your company considering a change?

Why are those features, benefits or outcomes important to your company?

These questions initiate the process of change, creating an opportunity for sellers. Notice that most questions begin with “Why does your company…,” versus “Why do you….” The question, “Why did you implement that process?” is too direct. The buyer may become defensive, which discourages open dialogue. This format is less direct: “Why did your company implement that process?” Preface higher-risk questions with, “I’m curious.” For example, “I’m curious. Why does your company have that process in place?” The words “I’m curious” soften the approach and encourage open dialogue. Challenge yourself to challenge the customer.

Uncertainty is a certainty. The real danger is blindly clinging to the status quo without challenging it. Just as the British armor battery kept the seventh man, businesses preserve outdated processes because “that’s how it’s always been done.” Now is the time to challenge assumptions, ask the tough why questions, and uncover opportunities for meaningful change. Sellers (and customers) who embrace curiosity and change will certainly outperform those who don’t. So are you following tradition like the Brit, or questioning it, like the Yankee?

Paul Reilly, is a speaker, sales trainer, author of Selling Through Tough Times (McGraw-Hill, 2021), coauthor of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018). For additional information on Paul’s keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email [email protected]. Visit www.TomReillyTraining.com and signup for the free newsletter.