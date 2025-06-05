Fastenal’s May Sales Up More than 4%

Fastenal said Thursday that its May sales rose by 4.3% compared to the same month last year — and were up 9.3% on a daily average basis.

The company’s overall sales total climbed despite one fewer selling day last month, and average sales rose across all reported end markets, product lines and geographic regions.

The Minnesota fastener and industrial supply distributor reported $687.3 million in monthly sales, up from $658.7 million during May of 2024.

Sales to heavy manufacturing customers — the company’s largest end market — rose by 8.6% on a daily basis, while daily sales to other manufacturing customers were up by 12.8%. Sales in the non-residential construction market also increased, but by a more modest 3.3%.

Fastener and safety supplies — which combined to account for more than half of overall sales — rose by 8.9% and 10.4%, respectively, while other categories saw a 9.2% increase.

Fastenal also reported that 59% of its top 100 national accounts saw growth last month, and its employee headcount was up 2% year-over-year.

The U.S. market, which accounted for more than 83% of sales, posted a 9.4% rise in daily sales, and revenue also climbed in Canada and Mexico — by 7.9% — and in the rest of the world (14.3%).

Fastenal came in at no. 4 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.