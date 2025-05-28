Hole-in-One Mindset

My daughter and I recently went golfing. Usually, my kids’ enthusiasm for golf diminishes around the fourth hole — coincidentally, that’s when we head for the snack shop. However, their motivation peaks at hole no. 6, a par-3 holding special significance for the Reilly family:

Our daughters once won a dog with a miniature hole-in-one. My oldest daughter drained a 100-foot putt from the rough, earning the right to name our new dog “Minnie.”

My youngest daughter drained a 60-footer, winning a betta fish named Toby (we still wonder why she chose that name).

My middle daughter made her first birdie here. Unfortunately, she didn’t receive a prize — please don’t bring that up, it will cost me.

Last year, I experienced the thrill of an actual hole-in-one on no. 6 — and won a new car! (Yes, really. I’d be delighted to share the story next time we chat.)

And just yesterday, hole no. 6 delivered more excitement as my daughter once again sank a 100-foot putt — a repeat performance of her miniature hole-in-one. Although, this prize was a little more manageable — new soccer shoes.

For years, I’ve tried motivating my girls to embrace golf. Unfortunately, golf often falls behind their primary interests: soccer, basketball, dance or manicures. When I suggest golfing, their responses range from an unenthusiastic “sure” to “do I have to?” or “that sounds terrible.”

Yet mentioning hole no. 6 (and the current hole-in-one prize) changes everything. The promise of another prize reignites their motivation, transforming golf from a “have-to” into a “want-to.”

Why is hole no. 6 so motivating? Yes, the prize contributes to their excitement and motivation. Without it, playing no. 6 loses some appeal. However, beyond the prize, there is another motivating factor. This factor inspires more action and excitement than the promise of a puppy. The motivating factor is … belief. My children genuinely believe in their ability to win the prize. Bonuses without belief lose their power to inspire.

For the past two weeks, I’ve repeatedly heard this phrase: “I believe. Help my unbelief.” Paradoxically, belief and doubt co-exist. It’s a reminder that belief is measured on a sliding scale. True belief is not a given; it requires nurturing and reinforcement. Take a moment right now to reflect: How could you strengthen your own belief? What if one self-limiting belief was the only barrier to reaching your full potential?

As a salesperson, belief is critical. Unwavering belief influences your willingness to push harder, overcome setbacks, and remain diligent. Reinforce your belief by visualizing past successes. My daughter recalled her previous success as she lined up for that 100-footer. She remembered her pacing and the line. Visualizing previous wins bolsters your belief.

Coaching plays a significant role in self-efficacy. Sales leaders should regularly ask, “How can I increase my team’s belief?” Training and development is an ideal place to start. Equip your salespeople with the right skills and create an environment where your team can reach their full potential. Practice through role-play, engage in case studies, and conduct planning sessions. Set targets that are challenging but achievable. Finally, model the right behaviors and lead by example. Before my daughters line up for the prize putt, I roll a few practice putts (although my putts never seem to find the hole). Don’t be afraid to step in and help a seller who struggles to find the line.

Eleanor Roosevelt reflected on the power of belief in her book "You Learn by Living." A beautifully framed copy of her quote hangs in my office — next to the hole-in-one ball. She wrote, “Believe in yourself. You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you stop to look fear in the face. … You must do that which you think you cannot do.”

Believe.

