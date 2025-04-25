Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record

The company’s net income, however, dipped 4% year-over-year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 25, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Graybar said Thursday that its January-March sales represented a new company record for the first three months of a year.

The employee-owned electrical and industrial distributor reported $2.95 billion in first-quarter net sales, which the company said was up 7.9% compared to the same period last year.

Net income, however, slipped by just more than 4% year-over-year to $100.9 million. Graybar officials attributed the decline, in part, to spending on its “Graybar Connect” initiative — including the recent launch of a new ERP system.

"Because of Graybar's unique employee ownership structure, we can invest for the long term, even as we navigate ongoing economic uncertainty,” Kathleen Mazzarella, the company’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We believe our strategic investments in Graybar Connect will deliver tremendous value for our company and our customers.”

Mazzarella said the company would also continue to pursue acquisitions and “other opportunities to strengthen our capabilities and drive sustained growth."

Graybar’s industrial operations ranked at no. 16 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list. The St. Louis-based company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Latest in Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
April 23, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
April 21, 2025
I Stock 533671221
Sales Guide 2025: Write a Sales Plan that Drives Explosive, Profitable Growth This Year
April 15, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sales
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
I Stock 533671221
Sales
Sales Guide 2025: Write a Sales Plan that Drives Explosive, Profitable Growth This Year
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Sales
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 533671221
Sales
Sales Guide 2025: Write a Sales Plan that Drives Explosive, Profitable Growth This Year
Distributors often outline the "where" of sales and profit objectives — but fail to address the "how."
April 15, 2025
I Stock 1798264674
Sales
Distributors Should Sell on Value, Not Features Alone
Buyers are looking for more when considering a supply partner.
April 7, 2025
I Stock 1402084511 Takasuu
Sales
Lost the Sale Because of Price? Think Again
The fee is always too high if you can't sell a customer on the idea.
April 4, 2025
I Stock 1006205542
Sales
The Future of B2B Sales Lies in Discovering the Deals Others Miss
Most sales tools don’t help find new business; they just manage the business you already know about.
March 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 At 2 51 06 Pm
Sales
Sonepar Posts $35B in 2024 Sales
The company made 17 acquisitions last year — including seven in North America.
March 24, 2025
I Stock 1405686978
Sales
How Distributors — and Sales Reps — Should Approach Tariffs
Have a plan for how to talk to customers about cost increases.
March 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 14 At 3 20 28 Pm
Sales
Industrial Distribution's March/April Digital Edition
Featuring the 2025 Sales Guide and a visit with Evolution Motion Solutions.
March 17, 2025
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4 6720f83676ea5
Sales
Graybar Says 2024 Sales Again Set a New Record
The company’s net income, however, slipped compared to 2023.
March 13, 2025
I Stock 1900496524
Sales
Fastenal Posts Stronger February Sales
The company has reported consecutive monthly increases to start the year.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 2152600377 Credit Arslan Haider
Sales
Selling Value Means Holding the Line
How much harder would you fight to sell value if discounting wasn’t an option?
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1090914786
Sales
Fastenal January Sales Up Nearly 2%
The distributor’s U.S. sales were up by 1.7% year-over-year.
February 6, 2025
Ad Hq
Sales
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The buying group expects sales to exceed $100 billion this year.
February 3, 2025
I Stock 1242821590
Sales
Do You Need More Salespeople?
Key considerations before expanding your team.
January 20, 2025