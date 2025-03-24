Sonepar Posts $35B in 2024 Sales

Sonepar said Monday that its sales eclipsed $35 billion in 2024 after the French electrical distribution giant acquired 17 companies during the last calendar year.

The company had previously noted that seven of those 17 acquisitions were located in North America, and that those deals represented more than $2 billion of the newly added companies’ combined $2.4 billion in revenue. Sonepar officials said the company is “the leader on the American continent” in its core business, accounting for $17.3 billion in sales across eight countries.

“The group achieved solid financial results despite a highly uncertain geopolitical situation, supported by excellent performance in the Americas,” Sonepar President and CEO Philippe Delpech said in a statement. “Our teams worldwide have shown exceptional adaptability, delivering remarkable strategic and operational results.”

Sonepar also added 10 new automated distribution centers worldwide in 2024, while its Spark omnichannel digital platform saw its revenue climb by 30% to nearly $12 billion.