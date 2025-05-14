Uniqueness in a Ubiquitous Market

How exclusive is your solution?

Paul Reilly
May 14, 2025
I Stock 458663765
iStock.com/D. Lentz

Ferrari has the $3.7 million F80 hypercar. American Airlines created the ConciergeKey service. American Express has the Centurion Card.

Consider the fiscal impact of these successful campaigns:

  • The F80 is expected to generate nearly $3 billion in revenue.
  • ConciergeKey members account for over $500 million in revenue.
  • The Centurion Card provides over $100 million in annual fees.

What do the car, the key, and the card all have in common? The answer may surprise you — you can’t buy them. They’re NOT for sale.

You can’t buy the F80 unless you’re invited; they are reserved for Ferrari’s most loyal customers. ConciergeKey isn’t available to everyone; only passengers spending upwards of $50,000 per year received the invite. Only ultra-high net-worth individuals are honored with the Centurion Card.

Each example leverages one of the most influential marketing tools: exclusivity.

How exclusive is your solution?

Most organizations opt for broad market appeal rather than being niche players. Logically, this makes sense: big markets create big opportunities. But what if your broad-market strategy is commoditizing your solution? Appealing to the general market means generalizing your solution. Your solution shouldn’t be for everyone. The riches are in the niches.

You’re likely selling nonexclusive products and services. It’s unrealistic to initiate an invitation-only product strategy. I get it. But what if you invited your best customers to have an exclusive end-to-end experience? Imagine the following conversation …

“Dear valued customer,


At XYZ Corporation, we value our partnerships, and as one of our top 10 customers, we want to offer you something truly exceptional — an exclusive membership in our Elite Customer Program. This program is designed to provide unparalleled service, operational efficiency, and a competitive advantage that no other company in your industry will have. Here’s what being an elite member entails:


  • A Dedicated Elite Team – You will have a team of our most knowledgeable and experienced professionals, solely focused on your account. Unlike traditional teams managing multiple accounts, this elite group is on-call 24/7—no automated menus, just immediate, personal support. And whenever you need us, we guarantee a response within five minutes.

  • Expedited, Two-Hour Delivery – When urgency strikes, you don’t have time to wait. As an elite customer, your orders take priority, ensuring delivery within two hours of placing an order.

  • On-Site Inventory for Instant Access – We’ve strategically placed a warehouse next to your facility, stocked with the essential products used daily. We’ll handle the inventory management and replenishment, so you always have what you need—without the hassle.

  • Exclusive, Highly-Skilled Service Technicians – A specialized team of journeyman-level technicians will be assigned exclusively to your locations. These experts have years of experience solving complex challenges and supporting elite customers. Since they don’t juggle multiple accounts, they focus entirely on maximizing your uptime and efficiency.

  • Performance Guarantee – We stand behind our promises. If we fail to meet our service commitments, we will financially compensate you for any production disruptions.

  • High-Level Strategy Sessions – Twice a year, we host an exclusive roundtable with our top customers. This is an opportunity for you to provide input on how we can serve you better, gain insights from industry peers, and collaborate on best practices in a confidential, private setting.

  • A Competitive Edge – This elite level of service is not available to your competitors. You will be the only company in your industry receiving these benefits, giving you an unmatched competitive advantage in your market.

To maintain this elite level of service, we require a mutual investment. As an exclusive partner, we ask that you sustain:


  • A minimum annual expenditure of $30,000,000
  • A 25% margin commitment

This isn’t just another vendor agreement — this is a strategic partnership designed to elevate your business. Welcome to our Elite Customer Program!”

Enzo Ferrari famously said, “Ferrari will always deliver one less car than the market demands.” Exclusivity fuels demand. Don’t be all things to everyone, be all things to a select few. Maybe I’m a dreamer, but consider how this concept could impact your elite customers. You may not sell unique products, but you can create a unique experience … even in a ubiquitous market.

Paul Reilly, is a speaker, sales trainer, author of Selling Through Tough Times (McGraw-Hill, 2021), coauthor of Value-Added Selling, fourth edition (McGraw-Hill, 2018). For additional information on Paul’s keynote presentations and seminars, call 636-778-0175 or email [email protected]. Visit www.TomReillyTraining.com and signup for the free newsletter.

Latest in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 13, 2025
I Stock 1180627217
Fastenal’s April Sales Climb 6.5%
May 6, 2025
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9
AD Reports Record Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
April 25, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1180627217
Sales
Fastenal’s April Sales Climb 6.5%
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9
Sales
AD Reports Record Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies
I Stock 1396955856
Sales
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 13, 2025
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9
Sales
AD Reports Record Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies
The buying group said same-store U.S. sales were up 2%.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Sales
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
The company’s net income, however, dipped 4% year-over-year.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sales
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
The partnership aims to expand Sonic’s U.S. manufacturing customer base.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 533671221
Sales
Sales Guide 2025: Write a Sales Plan that Drives Explosive, Profitable Growth This Year
Distributors often outline the "where" of sales and profit objectives — but fail to address the "how."
April 15, 2025
I Stock 1798264674
Sales
Distributors Should Sell on Value, Not Features Alone
Buyers are looking for more when considering a supply partner.
April 7, 2025
I Stock 1402084511 Takasuu
Sales
Lost the Sale Because of Price? Think Again
The fee is always too high if you can't sell a customer on the idea.
April 4, 2025
I Stock 1006205542
Sales
The Future of B2B Sales Lies in Discovering the Deals Others Miss
Most sales tools don’t help find new business; they just manage the business you already know about.
March 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 At 2 51 06 Pm
Sales
Sonepar Posts $35B in 2024 Sales
The company made 17 acquisitions last year — including seven in North America.
March 24, 2025
I Stock 1405686978
Sales
How Distributors — and Sales Reps — Should Approach Tariffs
Have a plan for how to talk to customers about cost increases.
March 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 14 At 3 20 28 Pm
Sales
Industrial Distribution's March/April Digital Edition
Featuring the 2025 Sales Guide and a visit with Evolution Motion Solutions.
March 17, 2025
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4 6720f83676ea5
Sales
Graybar Says 2024 Sales Again Set a New Record
The company’s net income, however, slipped compared to 2023.
March 13, 2025
I Stock 1900496524
Sales
Fastenal Posts Stronger February Sales
The company has reported consecutive monthly increases to start the year.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 2152600377 Credit Arslan Haider
Sales
Selling Value Means Holding the Line
How much harder would you fight to sell value if discounting wasn’t an option?
February 27, 2025