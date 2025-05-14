Uniqueness in a Ubiquitous Market

Ferrari has the $3.7 million F80 hypercar. American Airlines created the ConciergeKey service. American Express has the Centurion Card.

Consider the fiscal impact of these successful campaigns:

The F80 is expected to generate nearly $3 billion in revenue.

ConciergeKey members account for over $500 million in revenue.

The Centurion Card provides over $100 million in annual fees.

What do the car, the key, and the card all have in common? The answer may surprise you — you can’t buy them. They’re NOT for sale.

You can’t buy the F80 unless you’re invited; they are reserved for Ferrari’s most loyal customers. ConciergeKey isn’t available to everyone; only passengers spending upwards of $50,000 per year received the invite. Only ultra-high net-worth individuals are honored with the Centurion Card.

Each example leverages one of the most influential marketing tools: exclusivity.

How exclusive is your solution?

Most organizations opt for broad market appeal rather than being niche players. Logically, this makes sense: big markets create big opportunities. But what if your broad-market strategy is commoditizing your solution? Appealing to the general market means generalizing your solution. Your solution shouldn’t be for everyone. The riches are in the niches.

You’re likely selling nonexclusive products and services. It’s unrealistic to initiate an invitation-only product strategy. I get it. But what if you invited your best customers to have an exclusive end-to-end experience? Imagine the following conversation …

“Dear valued customer,

At XYZ Corporation, we value our partnerships, and as one of our top 10 customers, we want to offer you something truly exceptional — an exclusive membership in our Elite Customer Program. This program is designed to provide unparalleled service, operational efficiency, and a competitive advantage that no other company in your industry will have. Here’s what being an elite member entails:

A Dedicated Elite Team – You will have a team of our most knowledgeable and experienced professionals, solely focused on your account. Unlike traditional teams managing multiple accounts, this elite group is on-call 24/7—no automated menus, just immediate, personal support. And whenever you need us, we guarantee a response within five minutes. Expedited, Two-Hour Delivery – When urgency strikes, you don’t have time to wait. As an elite customer, your orders take priority, ensuring delivery within two hours of placing an order. On-Site Inventory for Instant Access – We’ve strategically placed a warehouse next to your facility, stocked with the essential products used daily. We’ll handle the inventory management and replenishment, so you always have what you need—without the hassle. Exclusive, Highly-Skilled Service Technicians – A specialized team of journeyman-level technicians will be assigned exclusively to your locations. These experts have years of experience solving complex challenges and supporting elite customers. Since they don’t juggle multiple accounts, they focus entirely on maximizing your uptime and efficiency. Performance Guarantee – We stand behind our promises. If we fail to meet our service commitments, we will financially compensate you for any production disruptions. High-Level Strategy Sessions – Twice a year, we host an exclusive roundtable with our top customers. This is an opportunity for you to provide input on how we can serve you better, gain insights from industry peers, and collaborate on best practices in a confidential, private setting. A Competitive Edge – This elite level of service is not available to your competitors. You will be the only company in your industry receiving these benefits, giving you an unmatched competitive advantage in your market. To maintain this elite level of service, we require a mutual investment. As an exclusive partner, we ask that you sustain:

A minimum annual expenditure of $30,000,000

A 25% margin commitment This isn’t just another vendor agreement — this is a strategic partnership designed to elevate your business. Welcome to our Elite Customer Program!”

Enzo Ferrari famously said, “Ferrari will always deliver one less car than the market demands.” Exclusivity fuels demand. Don’t be all things to everyone, be all things to a select few. Maybe I’m a dreamer, but consider how this concept could impact your elite customers. You may not sell unique products, but you can create a unique experience … even in a ubiquitous market.

