Former Motion, Wesco Exec Launches Consulting Firm

Revenue Optics says it aims to build and scale “AI-enabled inside sales organizations.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 22, 2025
I Stock 2158825290
iStock.com/klingsup

Former Motion and Wesco official Ali Hasham announced Monday that he has launched consulting firm Revenue Optics.

Hasham said that Revenue Optics partners with private equity firms and mid-market B2B distributors to turn inside sales teams from “reactive order-takers” into growth drivers. He said the firm offers expertise in team design, outbound strategy, CRM and AI integration and go-to-market execution — tailored specifically to the distribution sector.

"Distributors are under pressure from shrinking margins, rising customer demands, and outdated sales models that limit growth," Hasham said in the announcement. "A proactive inside sales team coupled with AI gives the visibility and focus they need to respond faster, prioritize the right accounts, and uncover opportunities they'd otherwise miss.”

Hasham most recently served as vice president of sales excellence for North America at Motion. Previously, he was the director of business development both at Wesco and TruckPro.

