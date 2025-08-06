Fastenal Reports Double-Digit Increase in July Sales

Fastenal saw double-digit sales increases in July overall and across all product categories, the company reported Wednesday.



The company — no. 4 on ID’s latest Big 50 — posted net sales of nearly $715 million last month, up 12.8% from the $633.8 million in July of 2024.



Sales of the company’s fasteners — which have lagged in recent quarters amid broader manufacturing sector sluggishness — were up by 14.6% over that span, outpacing safety products, which were up 11.7%, and all other products, which, combined, rose 12%.



Fastenal also reported growth in each of its end markets, including heavy manufacturing, other manufacturing and non-residential construction, and across all geographies — particularly a 13.1% increase in the U.S.



The first monthly numbers in the third quarter followed second-quarter sales that were up by 8.6% and quarterly profits that exceeded analysts’ expectations.