Fastenal’s Daily Sales Jump Nearly 12% in August

The company also officially announced its new Utah distribution hub.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 5, 2025
I Stock 1900496524
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Fastenal’s August sales rose by 6.7% overall and 11.8% on a daily average basis compared to the same month last year, company officials said Friday.

The Minnesota distributor — no. 4 on ID’s most recent Big 50posted $696.7 million in net sales last month, up from $652.7 million in August of 2024. Average sales, which accounted for one fewer selling day this year, climbed from $29.7 million per day up to $33.2 million year-over-year.

The company reported double-digit increases across all product categories and end markets outlined in the report, as well as growth in all geographic regions. Fastener sales were up 13.3% from August of 2024, while safety products rose by 10.2%.

Fastenal also officially announced the opening of its new distribution center near Salt Lake City this week. The facility in Magna, Utah, consolidated the staff from several sites that Fastenal previously rented in the area. It will serve Fastenal facilities and customers across western North America, including into Alberta in Canada and Sonora in Mexico.

Fastenal held a grand opening ceremony for the facility in late July.

"World-class distribution is at the heart of everything we do for our customers," Fastenal CEO Dan Florness said in the statement. "We're excited about this facility's ability to support our business today and for years into the future."

Latest in Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 5, 2025
Graybar Image65e79477778d46720f83676ea5 nt Lw Jkww Ay
Graybar Says Its Second Quarter Saw New Sales, Earnings Records
August 7, 2025
I Stock 1268353236
Fastenal Reports Double-Digit Increase in July Sales
August 6, 2025
Ad Adfga
AD Reports Over $50B in First-Half Sales
August 1, 2025
Related Stories
Graybar Image65e79477778d46720f83676ea5 nt Lw Jkww Ay
Sales
Graybar Says Its Second Quarter Saw New Sales, Earnings Records
I Stock 1268353236
Sales
Fastenal Reports Double-Digit Increase in July Sales
Ad Adfga
Sales
AD Reports Over $50B in First-Half Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 5, 2025
I Stock 1268353236
Sales
Fastenal Reports Double-Digit Increase in July Sales
The company’s fastener sales were up nearly 15% year-over-year.
August 6, 2025
Ad Adfga
Sales
AD Reports Over $50B in First-Half Sales
The buying group added nearly 600 members during that span — most through the IMARK merger.
August 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 25 At 10 29 56 Am
Sales
Industrial Distribution's July/August Digital Edition
Featuring the 2025 Salary Report and a visit with John M. Ellsworth Co.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2158825290
Sales
Former Motion, Wesco Exec Launches Consulting Firm
Revenue Optics says it aims to build and scale “AI-enabled inside sales organizations.”
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1440095629
Sales
Fastenal’s May Sales Up More than 4%
Sales rose across all product segments and end markets.
June 5, 2025
I Stock 120700020
Sales
Hole-in-One Mindset
Transforming incentives into inspiration.
May 28, 2025
Sales Celebrate I Stock 1511932186
Sales
Getting Compensation Right: Aligning Rep Behavior with Business Goals
How to restructure your sales compensation without losing your sales team.
May 21, 2025
I Stock 679224774
Sales
Navigating Disruptions in 2025: Why a Flexible Sales Strategy Matters
Practical ways to maintain your footing during these tumultuous times.
May 15, 2025
I Stock 458663765
Sales
Uniqueness in a Ubiquitous Market
How exclusive is your solution?
May 14, 2025
I Stock 1180627217
Sales
Fastenal’s April Sales Climb 6.5%
The distributor reported increases across all product categories and end markets.
May 6, 2025
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9
Sales
AD Reports Record Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies
The buying group said same-store U.S. sales were up 2%.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Sales
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
The company’s net income, however, dipped 4% year-over-year.
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sales
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
The partnership aims to expand Sonic’s U.S. manufacturing customer base.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025