Fastenal’s Daily Sales Jump Nearly 12% in August

Fastenal’s August sales rose by 6.7% overall and 11.8% on a daily average basis compared to the same month last year, company officials said Friday.



The Minnesota distributor — no. 4 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — posted $696.7 million in net sales last month, up from $652.7 million in August of 2024. Average sales, which accounted for one fewer selling day this year, climbed from $29.7 million per day up to $33.2 million year-over-year.



The company reported double-digit increases across all product categories and end markets outlined in the report, as well as growth in all geographic regions. Fastener sales were up 13.3% from August of 2024, while safety products rose by 10.2%.



Fastenal also officially announced the opening of its new distribution center near Salt Lake City this week. The facility in Magna, Utah, consolidated the staff from several sites that Fastenal previously rented in the area. It will serve Fastenal facilities and customers across western North America, including into Alberta in Canada and Sonora in Mexico.



Fastenal held a grand opening ceremony for the facility in late July.



"World-class distribution is at the heart of everything we do for our customers," Fastenal CEO Dan Florness said in the statement. "We're excited about this facility's ability to support our business today and for years into the future."