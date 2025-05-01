AD Reports Record Q1 Member Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies

The buying group said same-store U.S. sales were up 2%.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 1, 2025
Ad Afasfd 6725186e26ff9

Affiliated Distributors said Thursday that sales by its members in the first quarter set a new record after hundreds of new companies joined the buying group.

Companies across AD’s 14 divisions recorded $24 billion in sales during the first three months of the year, officials said. More than 550 companies were added in the quarter — the vast majority through its acquisition of IMARK Electrical. Individual AD members also acquired 10 companies during the quarter.

The buying group said that same-store sales were up by 2% in both the U.S. and Canada and 3% in Mexico in the first quarter in those markets’ respective currencies. AD officials said the plumbing, PVF and HVAC segments saw the “most robust” growth during the quarter.

“Our independent members and supplier partners continue to demonstrate the resilience and focus that set this group apart,” AD CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement. “The diversity of our industries and the strength of our partnerships have helped our community stay strong and perform well, even in complex and evolving environments."

Latest in Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
April 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
April 23, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
April 21, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1396955856
Sales
Graybar Says its First-Quarter Sales Set a New Record
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sales
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 37 01 Pm
Sales
Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep
The partnership aims to expand Sonic’s U.S. manufacturing customer base.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 2151843291
Sales
Breaking Tradition: How to Challenge Customers and Drive Change
Too often, we continue down a path without questioning our direction.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 533671221
Sales
Sales Guide 2025: Write a Sales Plan that Drives Explosive, Profitable Growth This Year
Distributors often outline the "where" of sales and profit objectives — but fail to address the "how."
April 15, 2025
I Stock 1798264674
Sales
Distributors Should Sell on Value, Not Features Alone
Buyers are looking for more when considering a supply partner.
April 7, 2025
I Stock 1402084511 Takasuu
Sales
Lost the Sale Because of Price? Think Again
The fee is always too high if you can't sell a customer on the idea.
April 4, 2025
I Stock 1006205542
Sales
The Future of B2B Sales Lies in Discovering the Deals Others Miss
Most sales tools don’t help find new business; they just manage the business you already know about.
March 31, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 At 2 51 06 Pm
Sales
Sonepar Posts $35B in 2024 Sales
The company made 17 acquisitions last year — including seven in North America.
March 24, 2025
I Stock 1405686978
Sales
How Distributors — and Sales Reps — Should Approach Tariffs
Have a plan for how to talk to customers about cost increases.
March 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 14 At 3 20 28 Pm
Sales
Industrial Distribution's March/April Digital Edition
Featuring the 2025 Sales Guide and a visit with Evolution Motion Solutions.
March 17, 2025
Graybar Image 65e79477778d4 6720f83676ea5
Sales
Graybar Says 2024 Sales Again Set a New Record
The company’s net income, however, slipped compared to 2023.
March 13, 2025
I Stock 1900496524
Sales
Fastenal Posts Stronger February Sales
The company has reported consecutive monthly increases to start the year.
March 6, 2025
I Stock 2152600377 Credit Arslan Haider
Sales
Selling Value Means Holding the Line
How much harder would you fight to sell value if discounting wasn’t an option?
February 27, 2025
I Stock 1090914786
Sales
Fastenal January Sales Up Nearly 2%
The distributor’s U.S. sales were up by 1.7% year-over-year.
February 6, 2025
Ad Hq
Sales
AD Reports Record Member Sales
The buying group expects sales to exceed $100 billion this year.
February 3, 2025