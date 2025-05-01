AD Reports Record Q1 Member Sales After Adding More than 500 New Companies

Affiliated Distributors said Thursday that sales by its members in the first quarter set a new record after hundreds of new companies joined the buying group.

Companies across AD’s 14 divisions recorded $24 billion in sales during the first three months of the year, officials said. More than 550 companies were added in the quarter — the vast majority through its acquisition of IMARK Electrical. Individual AD members also acquired 10 companies during the quarter.

The buying group said that same-store sales were up by 2% in both the U.S. and Canada and 3% in Mexico in the first quarter in those markets’ respective currencies. AD officials said the plumbing, PVF and HVAC segments saw the “most robust” growth during the quarter.

“Our independent members and supplier partners continue to demonstrate the resilience and focus that set this group apart,” AD CEO Bill Weisberg said in a statement. “The diversity of our industries and the strength of our partnerships have helped our community stay strong and perform well, even in complex and evolving environments."