AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division

AD announced Thursday that hundreds of former IMARK Electrical members have officially joined the buying group’s new electrical supply division.

AD completed a merger with IMARK Electrical in September; as of the end of January, more than 530 of those companies have been added to the AD Independent Electrical Supply Division.

The IESD, at more than 700 distributors, now represents some 30% of the overall electrical channel in the U.S., AD officials said.

AD also announced that Granite City Electric Supply President Steve Helle would serve as co-chair of the IESD’s board of directors, along with fellow co-chair John Hanna of Fromm Electric Supply. Elliott Electric Supply President Stephen Paul will also join the IESD board.