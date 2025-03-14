PTDA Outlines 2025 Canadian Conference

The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Friday outlined the highlights of its upcoming PTDA 2025 Canadian Conference, including events on tariffs, technology and economic shifts.

The event will be held June 3-5 at the Delta Hotels Ocean Pointe Resort in Victoria, British Columbia.

Featured speakers include global trade consultant Jeff Fraser, cybersecurity expert Claudiu Popa, ITR Economics senior consultant Michael Fuez, and futurist Braid Waid. The conference will also include a technology panel and the Distributor-Manufacturer Idea Exchange networking event.

“Creating lasting connections in the Canadian PT/MC industry is essential for driving both business growth and sector-wide progress,” said PTDA Canadian Conference Advisory Group Chair Craig Bobbie, president, PTM Industries Inc. “Economic concerns and challenges lie ahead with tariffs, inflation, interest rates and production costs all expected to rise. During the conference, leaders will discuss strategies as they position their companies for maximum growth and return in the coming years.”

Early-bird registration for the conference closes April 28.