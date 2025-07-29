PTDA Overhauls Its 'Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange'

The group said the changes will provide more flexibility at its upcoming Industry Summit.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 29, 2025
San Antonio, Texas.
iStock.com/Sean Pavone

The Power Transmission Distributors Association said Tuesday that it will make changes to the Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange program at its annual Industry Summit later this year.

PTDA officials said that the group will eliminate appointment scheduling at this year’s event; instead, PTDA manufacturers will be assigned “remote offices” for meetings with distributors on day one of the conference, while PTDA distributor members will receive a booth for manufacturer meetings on day two.

The group said that the changes would provide more flexibility for attendees.

“There’s no better way to engage directly with the people who power our industry forward,” Michael Whitesides, the executive sales manager-East at Nachi America and chair of the Industry Summit planning task force. “Participants can condense weeks' worth of meetings into just a few high-impact hours.” 

The Industry Summit will be held Oct. 24-25 in San Antonio, Texas.

