PTDA Adds ESR Motor Systems

The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Tuesday announced the addition of ESR Motor Systems as a new distributor member.

The company, based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, began as an electric motor repair shop; today, ESR distributes adjustable/variable speed drives and motors to the commercial and industrial sectors.

"Like PTDA, we believe in sharing knowledge and fostering connections that advance our industry. We joined PTDA with the goal of fostering stronger relationships with our fellow power transmission distributors,” James Hogg, national division manager at ESR, said in the announcement.