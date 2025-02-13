ISA Announces Change to ISA25 Closing Keynote

Economist Alan Beaulieu, a longtime fixture at distribution industry events and conferences, has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to step away from speaking earlier than originally planned, the Industrial Supply Association said Wednesday.

Beaulieu, the principal at ITR Economics, had been scheduled to address this year’s ISA25 event in Nashville one final time before his retirement, but elected to step away “to prioritize his health and well-being,” according to an ISA email.



Taylor St. Germain, who will succeed Beaulieu at ITR, will instead deliver the keynote at the event in Nashville.

In a video message posted by ISA, Beaulieu said that he would be retiring at the end of March — just before the April 2 keynote — but assured attendees that they would enjoy St. Germain's "personality, his deep knowledge, his understanding of business and economics, and I guarantee you're going to enjoy the way that he presents."