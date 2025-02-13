ISA Announces Change to ISA25 Closing Keynote

ITR Economics’ Alan Beaulieu will step away from speaking earlier than planned.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 13, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
Nashville, Tenn.
iStock.com/RudyBalasko

Economist Alan Beaulieu, a longtime fixture at distribution industry events and conferences, has made the “difficult but necessary” decision to step away from speaking earlier than originally planned, the Industrial Supply Association said Wednesday.

Beaulieu, the principal at ITR Economics, had been scheduled to address this year’s ISA25 event in Nashville one final time before his retirement, but elected to step away “to prioritize his health and well-being,” according to an ISA email.

Taylor St. Germain, who will succeed Beaulieu at ITR, will instead deliver the keynote at the event in Nashville.

In a video message posted by ISA, Beaulieu said that he would be retiring at the end of March — just before the April 2 keynote — but assured attendees that they would enjoy St. Germain's "personality, his deep knowledge, his understanding of business and economics, and I guarantee you're going to enjoy the way that he presents."

Latest in Associations
Ad Logo E
AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division
February 13, 2025
Nashville, Tenn.
ISA Announces Change to ISA25 Closing Keynote
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 10 At 1 47 40 Pm
Watershed Data Group Joins Industrial Supply Association
February 10, 2025
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182
PTDA Names 2025 President
February 7, 2025
Related Stories
Ad Logo E
Associations
AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division
Screenshot 2025 02 10 At 1 47 40 Pm
Associations
Watershed Data Group Joins Industrial Supply Association
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182
Associations
PTDA Names 2025 President
Madison, Wis.
Associations
First Supply CEO Joins Wisconsin Business Group’s Board
More in Associations
Ad Logo E
Associations
AD Adds More than 500 IMARK Electrical Companies to New Division
The division now represents some 30% of the overall U.S. electrical channel.
February 13, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 10 At 1 47 40 Pm
Associations
Watershed Data Group Joins Industrial Supply Association
Watershed provides the industrial channel with data solutions, automation tools and digital transformation strategies.
February 10, 2025
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182
Associations
PTDA Names 2025 President
The association also announced its board and its Manufacturer Council.
February 7, 2025
Madison, Wis.
Associations
First Supply CEO Joins Wisconsin Business Group’s Board
Katie Poehling Seymour was added during WMC’s recent meeting.
February 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 01 31 At 12 45 48 Pm
Associations
IDCO Adds Midwestern Distributors
John M. Ellsworth and Abbott Rubber joined the co-op.
January 31, 2025
Ad Logo E 62683a4295415
Associations
AD Announces New Board Members
AD members elected three directors, while a fourth was added to fill a vacancy.
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
AIS Industrial's Dale Hahs will serve as the group's president.
November 25, 2024
Idco 333 Copy
Associations
IDCO Highlights 2024 Expo
The group's first expo in nearly two years saw record attendance.
November 21, 2024
Img 2719
Associations
Power Transmission Leaders Gather at PTDA 2024 Industry Summit
More than 425 industry executives explored the theme, “Broadening Horizons. Elevating Excellence.”
November 13, 2024
Ad Afasfd
Associations
AD Says Member Sales on Record Pace
The buying group’s members accounted for $61 billion in sales through September.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81
Associations
A&M Supply, Helix Linear Join PTDA
A&M is a distributor of drives, conveyers and material handling components and pumps.
November 1, 2024
ComInTec S.r.l.
Associations
PTDA Welcomes New Manufacturers, Associate Member
ComInTec and UNIMEC have joined the trade group.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 15 9 55 14 Am
Associations
NAHAD Debuts New Logo
The update aims to reflect "the future of the hose manufacturing and distribution industry."
October 15, 2024
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Associations
Air Hydro Power, Elevated Service, Snake River Hydraulics Join IDCO
The co-op also added two new suppliers.
October 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 28 48 Pm
Associations
ISA Fall Summit 2024 Sets New Standards for Professional Growth
The opening keynote explored how AI is set to enhance, rather than replace, human ingenuity.
October 4, 2024