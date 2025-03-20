Adventurer Pasquale Scaturro to Deliver STAFDA Convention Keynote

The Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association announced Thursday that Pasquale Scaturro will deliver the keynote address at the company’s annual convention and trade show later this year.

Scaturro, a bush pilot in Namibia, is also a renowned explorer of the world’s rivers and mountains, including three expeditions on Mt. Everest and filming projects for National Geographic, Discovery, ESPN and PBS. He also manages a conservation preserve in Namibia and conducts remote explorations for oil and gas deposits.

Scaturro’s STAFDA keynote will focus on the Nile First Descent Expedition, his 114-day excursion from the source of the Blue Nile in Ethiopia's mountains to the Mediterranean coast in Egypt.

STAFDA’s 49th annual convention and trade show will be held from Nov. 9-11 at the Phoenix Convention Center.