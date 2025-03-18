PMA Names Batesville Tool & Die VP as its 2025 Chair

Gene Lambert will serve a one-year term as chairman of the group’s board.

Mar 18, 2025
PMA

The Precision Metalforming Association on Tuesday announced that a pair of Midwestern metal company vice presidents would serve as its board leaders in 2025.

Gene Lambert, the vice president of sales at Batesville Tool & Die in Batesville, Indiana, will serve as chairman, while Chris Zuzick, vice president of Waukesha Metal Products in Wisconsin, will serve as vice chairman and treasurer.

“I believe our industry will continue to pursue and integrate more automation into its processes to enhance quality and efficiency while coping with rising costs and workforce shortages,” Lambert said in the announcement. “Employees shouldn’t see automation as a threat but rather embrace it as an opportunity — to develop new technical skills that will, in turn, strengthen job security. PMA can play an important role through its robust educational training tools.”

