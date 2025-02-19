PTDA Foundation Raises $148,000 at Beginning of 2025 Fund Drive

The PTDA Foundation raised about $148,000 during the beginning part of its 2025 Fund Drive, foundation officials said last week.

The organization listed dozens of "vanguard contributors" that made early donation commitments for the 2025 between October and December of last year, including contributions of at least $15,000 by Regal Rexnord and Allied Bearing & Supply.

“Our work is vital to global manufacturing, and the talent we attract drives its growth and success,” Applied Industrial Technologies' Matt Pavlinsky, the 2025 president of the PTDA Foundation, said in a statement. “Like many industries, our employers face challenges in attracting and holding onto top talent. As the foundation continues its scholarship programs and 'Building Awareness' campaign to promote the various, rewarding careers in the PT/MC industry, we’re grateful to those who have shown their commitment by pledging to the 2025 Fund Drive.”