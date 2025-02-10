Watershed Data Group Joins Industrial Supply Association

Watershed Data Group has become a member of the Industrial Supply Association, company officials announced last week.

Watershed said that joining ISA would deepens its relationships with the industrial channel. The company said it would continue to parter with ISA members on analytics and accountability solutions, and offer the entire channel data solutions, automation tools and digital transformation strategies.



“We’re thrilled to join ISA and collaborate with distributors, manufacturers and IMRs for their data, analytics and automation needs.” Watershed President John McClelland said in the announcement. “ISA’s emphasis on meeting end user requirements through the Channel 2.0 framework aligns seamlessly with our goal of providing data driven solutions that enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and facilitate the digital transformation of the industrial channel.”