First Supply CEO Joins Wisconsin Business Group’s Board

Wisconsin plumbing and industrial product distributor First Supply announced that President and CEO Katie Poehling Seymour has been named to the board of the state’s largest business group.

Seymour joined the board of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce during the group’s biannual meeting last month in suburban Milwaukee. WMC includes businesses as well as chambers of commerce, and is a major lobbying presence in the state.

“We’re thrilled to have Ms. Poehling Seymour bring her leadership to the WMC board,” WMC President and CEO Kurt Bauer said in the announcement. “As a fifth-generation family business leader, Ms. Poehling Seymour comes to us with a wealth of knowledge, passion and industry experience.”

