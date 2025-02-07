PTDA Names 2025 President

The association also announced its board and its Manufacturer Council.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 7, 2025
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81 672512b9cf182
PTDA

The Power Transmission Distributors Association on Thursday announced its 2025 president, as well as its board of directors and Manufacturer Council for the new year.

BDI Vice President Bill Shepard will serve as the group's president. He has worked with the PTDA for 15 years and has been on its board since 2018.

“I’m excited to see how the PTDA will continue to address our members’ diverse needs and offer resources to meet them,” Shepard said in the announcement. “I’m eager to work more closely with our membership and learn how we can expand upon the success of our industry.”

The rest of the group's board includes:

  • Immediate Past President Brian Nowak, president and CEO, Kurz Industrial Solutions (Neenah, Wis.)
  • First Vice President Jim Jeffiers, vice president, Central States Area & U.S. Energy Subsidiaries, Applied Industrial Technologies (Cleveland, Ohio)
  • Second Vice President, Tom Holtry, division vice president, Conveyance Solutions, Motion (Birmingham, Ala.)
  • Treasurer Mike McLain, vice president, Allied Bearing & Supply Inc. (Harahan, La.)
  • Manufacturer Council Chair Sara Zimmerman, vice president Customer Experience and Product, Sumitomo Machinery Corp. of America (Chesapeake, Va.)
  • Manufacturer Council Vice Chair Chris Gumas, director marketing, Ruland Manufacturing (Marlborough, Mass.)
  • PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky, director PT Products, Applied Industrial Technologies (Cleveland, Ohio)
  • EPTDA President Henrik Walter, CEO, Nomo Group (Taby, Sweden)
  • Jeff Cloud, president & CEO, IBT Industrial Solutions (Shawnee Mission, Kan.)
  • Sarah Musser, president, Bartlett Bearing Co., Inc. (Philadelphia)
  • Craig Pirie, president, Daemar, Inc. (Oakville, Ontario)
  • Joe Savage, president, Bearing Service, Inc. (Livonia, Mich.)
  • Anthony Smith, president, TBC Inc., Texas Bearing Company (Amarillo, Texas)
  • Jos Sueters, director of sales IAM, NTN Bearing Corp. of Canada Ltd. (Mississauga, Ontario)

Joining Zimmerman on the Manufacturer Council is Immediate Past Chair Andrew A.O. Brown, vice president, Whittet-Higgins Company (Central Falls, R.I.), and Vice Chair Chris Gumas, director of marketing, Ruland Manufacturing Co. (Marlborough, Mass.).

“I’m committed to working as a liaison for our manufacturer members’ concerns and opinions to the board of directors,” Zimmerman said. “Our volunteers bring years of expertise, fresh ideas and a strong commitment to advancing our industry.”

