IDCO Adds Midwestern Distributors

IDCO on Thursday announced the addition of John M. Ellsworth Co. and Abbott Rubber Co. to the cooperative.

Milwaukee-based JME, founded in 1974, is a distributor of fluid management products to the petroleum, chemical, agriculture, oil and gas, sanitary, food and beverage, and fire sectors.

“We truly appreciate the warm welcome from the IDCO team and members,” Tim Ellsworth said in a statement. “JME is excited to expand relationships with fellow distributor members and suppliers, leveraging IDCO’s resources to grow our business, enhance professional development, and engage in best practices."

Abbott, meanwhile, is based in suburban Chicago and provides industrial hose and rubber products to the OEM and distributor markets. The company was founded in 1951.

"Joining IDCO has been an exciting journey for Abbott Rubber, driven by the opportunity to collaborate with passionate industry leaders," said Eric Weiner, sales and marketing manager at Abbott Rubber. "We look forward to contributing, learning and building meaningful relationships that drive collective success."