IDCO Highlights 2024 Expo

The group's first expo in nearly two years saw record attendance.

IDCO
Nov 21, 2024
Idco 333 Copy
IDCO

The 2024 IDCO Expo, held Nov. 4-6 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, welcomed record attendance, bringing together IDCO’s member companies and supplier partners for an exciting and productive event.

With the expo shifting to November to alternate with the Principals Conference, it was the first expo in nearly two years — and the energy was dynamic.

"First class show, as always. Well-organized, great one-on-one meetings, and overall, a really enjoyable experience," said Mike Kopatich, vice president of sales, Lock and Lube.

Since then, 12 new members and three new suppliers have joined, showcasing the continued growth and strength of the network.

“I’ve been to a lot of tradeshows, and I can honestly say this was the most well-run and productive trade show I’ve ever been to,” said John Girard of Fluid Handling Resources.

The event started with an opening night sponsored by Kuriyama of America, featuring fantastic food and great conversations. Known for always putting on a fun event, Kuriyama set the stage for the expo.

New to the opening night was the IDCO Women’s Leadership Group cocktail reception, sponsored by American Biltrite, celebrating women in industry.

“Last year, a small group of women brainstormed over breakfast at the expo, and now we have the IDCO Women’s Leadership Group. It's amazing to see this supportive community grow and kick off the expo with a packed room of inspiring leaders,” said Karen May, corporate marketing manager, HBD Industries.

These two events marked the start of an engaging week focused on networking opportunities and business growth.

Attendees participated in one-on-one planning meetings and interactive trade shows throughout the expo. New sessions, like Mike Marks’ “The Channel of Choice,” encouraged distributors and suppliers to share best practices and set accountability standards. Another standout was the Evolving Leaders Group Discovery session, where participants collaborated on shaping the future of leadership within IDCO.

“This was my first IDCO Expo, and it was a 10/10. Meeting with thought leaders and customers for three days is paramount for growth and success in the industry. The IDCO Leadership team had a very productive agenda, and I cannot wait to attend next year’s expo,” said Michael Mahan, regional sales manager, Brennan Industries.

Flexaust sponsored breakfast and lunch on Tuesday, and Dixon sponsored breakfast and lunch on Wednesday.

This year’s theme played off the 2024 election, adding a fun twist with the IDCO election debates. Sponsored by Brennan Industries, the debates featured Jason Bethel of Commerce Hose, IDCO’s member of the year, and Brent Lilly of PT Coupling, supplier of the year, along with their running mates, engaging in a spirited and lighthearted discussion.

The expo wrapped up with a fan-favorite: game night, sponsored by Midland Industries. It was the perfect way to unwind, enjoy friendly competition, and celebrate another successful event.

"Another outstanding IDCO Expo experience. Simply put, great members, great suppliers, and great IDCO personnel equals great experience," said Fred Coppola, national channel sales manager, Coxreels.

The connections and shared goals within the network continue to drive progress. Seeing everyone come together at the expo serves as a reminder of the strong partnerships that define the strength of the Hoser Network.


