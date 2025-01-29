AD Announces New Board Members

Affiliated Distributors on Wednesday announced the addition of two new members of the buying group’s board of directors.

AD members elected First Electric Supply CEO John Thompson as a new board member, while United Electric Supply CEO George Vorwick was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Both joined AD as part of the group’s acquisition of IMARK Electrical last year.

Members also re-elected board members Don McNeeley, the CEO of Chicago Tube & Iron, and Clay Geary, the owner of Interior Exterior Building Supply.

“The AD LLC board is a powerful collective of leaders, united in our commitment to support the needs of our members across all industries,” Thompson said in the announcement. “I’m eager to continue working together to focus on initiatives that deliver meaningful value to our community.”