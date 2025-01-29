AD Announces New Board Members

AD members elected three directors, while a fourth was added to fill a vacancy.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 29, 2025
Ad Logo E 62683a4295415

Affiliated Distributors on Wednesday announced the addition of two new members of the buying group’s board of directors.

AD members elected First Electric Supply CEO John Thompson as a new board member, while United Electric Supply CEO George Vorwick was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board. Both joined AD as part of the group’s acquisition of IMARK Electrical last year.

Members also re-elected board members Don McNeeley, the CEO of Chicago Tube & Iron, and Clay Geary, the owner of Interior Exterior Building Supply.

“The AD LLC board is a powerful collective of leaders, united in our commitment to support the needs of our members across all industries,” Thompson said in the announcement. “I’m eager to continue working together to focus on initiatives that deliver meaningful value to our community.”

Latest in Associations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 29, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm
STAFDA Announces New Officers
November 25, 2024
Idco 333 Copy
IDCO Highlights 2024 Expo
November 21, 2024
Img 2719
Power Transmission Leaders Gather at PTDA 2024 Industry Summit
November 13, 2024
Related Stories
Henry Schein Photo 02
Associations
Henry Schein CEO to Receive NAW's Lifetime Achievement Award
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm
Associations
STAFDA Announces New Officers
Idco 333 Copy
Associations
IDCO Highlights 2024 Expo
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Associations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 29, 2025
Idco 333 Copy
Associations
IDCO Highlights 2024 Expo
The group's first expo in nearly two years saw record attendance.
November 21, 2024
Img 2719
Associations
Power Transmission Leaders Gather at PTDA 2024 Industry Summit
More than 425 industry executives explored the theme, “Broadening Horizons. Elevating Excellence.”
November 13, 2024
Ad Afasfd
Associations
AD Says Member Sales on Record Pace
The buying group’s members accounted for $61 billion in sales through September.
November 1, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm 668ee5742af81
Associations
A&M Supply, Helix Linear Join PTDA
A&M is a distributor of drives, conveyers and material handling components and pumps.
November 1, 2024
ComInTec S.r.l.
Associations
PTDA Welcomes New Manufacturers, Associate Member
ComInTec and UNIMEC have joined the trade group.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 15 9 55 14 Am
Associations
NAHAD Debuts New Logo
The update aims to reflect "the future of the hose manufacturing and distribution industry."
October 15, 2024
Air Hydro Power headquarters and AHP ParkerStore, Louisville, Ky.
Associations
Air Hydro Power, Elevated Service, Snake River Hydraulics Join IDCO
The co-op also added two new suppliers.
October 14, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 28 48 Pm
Associations
ISA Fall Summit 2024 Sets New Standards for Professional Growth
The opening keynote explored how AI is set to enhance, rather than replace, human ingenuity.
October 4, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 02 At 1 51 17 Pm
Associations
ISA Announces New Leadership for Emerging Leaders Network
Darryl Woods, senior sales operations manager at Stanley Black and Decker, is the group's new chair.
October 2, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 30 At 2 29 33 Pm
Associations
PTDA Adds Eastern Sales, Proton.ai
Eastern's owner called the opportunity a "no-brainer."
September 30, 2024
I Stock 583965426
Associations
PTDA Hosts Annual Canadian Conference
Nearly 130 manufacturers and distributors met in Niagara Falls.
July 22, 2024
June 2024 Ad Giving Back Day (2)
Associations
AD Partners with Case for Smiles in Giving Back Event
More than 35 volunteers joined the event at AD's Pennsylvania headquarters.
July 22, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 09 20 Pm
Associations
PTDA's 2024 Industry Summit 'Broadening Horizons'
The conference features the return of the much-anticipated and popular Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange.
July 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 29 13 Pm
Associations
ISA Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors
Vallen Industrial Sales Vice President Joyce Lansdale will serve as chair.
July 8, 2024