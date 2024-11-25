STAFDA Announces New Officers

AIS Industrial's Dale Hahs will serve as the group's president.

STAFDA
Nov 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 25 At 1 10 13 Pm
STAFDA

ELM GROVE, Wis. — Members of the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association elected leadership for 2025 during the association’s 48th annual convention and trade show, Nov. 10-12, in Nashville. 

Following the event’s general session, Dale Hahs II, president of AIS Industrial and Construction Supply, Denver, became STAFDA president. AIS is a family-run business started in 1945 by Hahs’ grandfather, originally to serve the airline industry. The company’s focus shifted to selling to contractors after World War II. AIS has been a STAFDA member since 1999.

Matt Kitchens, vice president of sales for California Service Tool, Hayward, was elected STAFDA vice president. The company serves Northern California as a leading tool, safety and equipment distributor for commercial trade contractors. California Service Tool has been a STAFDA member since 1977.

Ron Credit, Harmco Fastener Co., Inc., Rochester, N.Y., Tyler Veth, ASI Contractor Supply (Auxiliary Service, Inc.), Lawrenceville, N.J., and Eric Wessinger, Richards Supply Company, Waco, Texas, were elected to three-year terms on STAFDA’s board of directors.

Tony Strein, International Fasteners Inc., Tampa, joined STAFDA’s Manufacturer Liaison Committee. Emmett Fox, Regency Sales Co., Duncanville, Texas, became a member of the Rep Liaison Committee. 

Elections are held every fall with results announced at the annual convention.

