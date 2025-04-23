Sonic Tools Names OneSolution as U.S. Sales Rep

Sonic Tools has named suburban Atlanta sales and marketing firm OneSolution as its lead sales representative for the U.S., company officials announced last week.

The Alabama-based company said that it hopes to expand its manufacturing customer base in the country following the Dutch tool maker’s acquisition of Sonic USA earlier this year. Sonic officials said the partnership would help bolster efficiency at manufacturing, industrial and MRO companies.

"We are thrilled to partner with OneSolution to turbo-charge our manufacturing-focused sales across all 50 states and territories of the U.S.," Sonic USA CEO and co-founder Colby McConnell said in the announcement. "OneSolution brings a proven track record of success along with a robust network of industrial and MRO sales professionals who will provide manufacturing facilities with greater access to Sonic's lifetime-guaranteed toolsets and innovative storage solutions that help to improve asset management and reduce lost tools."